The second Sunday in August – there was nothing quite like it. Oh, Christmas was still Christmas and it would never be replaced. Gift giving and visiting and the snow and “shushing” around on the slick sidewalks and roads were always going to be special along with the Christmas story, the star and the greatest gift of all. And then Easter was maybe the most important day on the calendar when there was more visiting although the weather was usually much better and the special sacrifice made for all of us was uppermost in several minds. It was also more of a “dress up” day which was very popular with most of the family – but not all. There were some differences of opinion there.
Naturally, the birthdays were important. With a family of more than 10 children on one side, and then their children and even some grandchildren coming along, it was much harder to keep up with the dates for those. There was not a calendar given out from the drug stores or the funeral homes or the grocery hanging on the kitchen wall or in the living rooms scattered now across several states that could hold all of that increasingly abundant information. No, it was more and more up to the single families to remember and recognize their own.
Still, in those days of handwritten letters, there were often special messages dropped into mail boxes from time to time. In fact, it was a matter of pride to check the envelopes because the signatures were unique and even before a letter might be opened, someone already knew who had sent it. It was almost like looking at the Declaration of Independence – you just knew the person by the swirl of their own written alphabet. Certain teachers were mentioned and how well they had taught both the written and cursive alphabets. It was not just the girls, either, who were good writers and had terrific penmanship – no, most of the boys did a great job and the “chicken scratch” handwriting was seldom found on anything important enough to have been sent in the mail. That was back in the days of three-and-four-cent stamps and money was not to be wasted.
Yes, the year was filled with phone calls and notes and letters. There would be the occasional visit and meetings in town when it was grocery day for those who lived close enough. That kept the family in touch for most of the months and in between major holidays.
Ah, but August approached, and there was a stir in the air just a little different than before. The second Sunday, you see, was “Decoration Day.” That meant a great gathering together and a hustle and bustle in each individual home to prepare for the event.
One and all knew that at Haw Orchard Baptist Church down in Rugby, Virginia, paying tribute and homage to those who had passed and all who would gather to show respect was something not to be missed or overlooked.
Grandpa Frank and Grandma Inez had been born and raised in Grayson County, mountain folk who later came across the rugged mountains to settle in Jenkinjones, West Virginia, to make a living and raise a family. That was all well and good but it did not mean the far away relatives who still lived near Mount Rogers and maybe on down toward Lansing, North Carolina or those who slept peacefully on the high mountain beside the little white church nestled below the split rail fences along the twisting curves of Route 58 would be neglected as the summer days began to shorten even while the leaves on a thousand oak trees slowly changed their color.
Mom started getting ready. There was food to fix and Grandma had to be consulted. Mom and Dad and I made trips across Number 8 Mountain to talk things over. It was not just the food – that was a major job in itself – but the wreaths and flowers had to be done. Nobody went to a florist. The flowers were made of crepe paper and wire and fashioned into bouquets and wreaths and garlands and just all sorts of things. It was tedious work and went on for hours and days as the time approached.
They came from far and near. Up in Clinton, Maryland, Aunt Gladys had planned time off from Sears and Uncle Alfred took days off from Giant Foods and cousin Brenda was ready to help. Nearby, Uncle Elwood was ready to take a break from his job at Kroll Petroleum, so he, Aunt Lillian, Shirley, Alan and J.D. were soon on the way in their dark Cadillac.
Junior, too, planned for Decoration Day away from his work on the Southern Railway and we would meet him at the train station the week of. Uncle Rudy and Aunt Hazel, who lived at one end of the street where Gladys and Alfred lived, were also on the road and as always, I was anxious to check their bumper for the blue and yellow sticker which signified his job at the Washington Navy Yard.
What a time – Rudy and Dottie up in Bluefield, Grace and Carl across the street from my grandparents, Onnie and Bea on the high hill at Conklintown, Dwight and Pansy down in Leckie. Randy and his family in Montcalm. As we would say, just oodles and oodles of people. Children and grandchildren making plans for the pilgrimage. Everybody cooking, making flowers, laughing, visiting, thinking of times past and present and future.
On the great day, the procession somehow wound across through Tazewell County and Brushy Mountain and on past Hungry Mother’s Park through Marion and then 33 miles up Rt. 16 before turning left at the Mouth of Wilson and making it up the mountain. There were always a few, though, who preferred Route 91 and they would pass by Saltville and Chilhowie and up the steep hill to White Top Mountain and so come in from the west on the Crooked Road.
Fried chicken and country ham and bowls of potato salad, green beans, biscuits, cornbread, tomatoes and corn, meat loaf, cherry and apple pies, German chocolate cake and milk, lemonade, ice water, waxed paper, toothpicks, names taped to the bottom of containers – all that and more – after the Sunday sermon and flowers had been lovingly placed on the graves.
What an effort. Thousands of miles of travel and untold dollars spent to make it happen. For a few hours, the world came together on a high mountain top cradled in love of family. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Until next year.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
