Last week, I spoke with local first responders and teachers about what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001. One was only in the second grade when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Another was in Washington D.C. I think one had the best way to describe the question “Where were you on 9/11?”
It’s become our generation’s JFK moment, one said.
I have only the vaguest memories of President John F. Kennedy being assassinated in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 23, 1963. I was a little over 2 years old at that time. I might have seen Kennedy when he visited Charleston. Dad told me how he put me up on his shoulders so I could see him, but I can’t remember that.
Naturally, I had no clue about what was going on when Kennedy was assassinated. I have memories of playing outside my grandparents’ house while my mom and dad and all the other adults were intently watching a black and white television. I think the moment when Kennedy’s casket was being taken to Air Force One was being televised. I had no idea what was happening. I didn’t even know what a president was until Richard Nixon was elected.
I guess memory is what make 9/11 my generation’s JFK moment. We’re old enough to understand what was going on that day. Unlike the memories of that distant day in November 1963, my memories of Sept. 11, 2001 are all too clear.
My day started out as usual even though I was traveling further than normal. I was going to Beckley to cover a story about a man who was receiving a record-sized lost property check from the state. Naturally, I was listening to my car’s radio, and that’s how I heard that a plane had hit one of the World Trade Center’s towers.
At first, I thought it was a stunt gone wrong. The Twin Towers attracted a lot of daredevils. In one case, a guy actually climbed the outside of one tower. Another case involved a tightrope walker who, with help from his friends, strung a cable between the towers and walked from one to the other. The fact that the towers were designed to sway slightly in the wind had to be taken into account, otherwise the cable could have snapped.
“Some idiot tried to fly between the towers,” I guessed as I drove to Interstate 77.
Then another piece of breaking news was broadcast. A piece of one of the towers had fallen. Reports kept coming, and I knew something serious was happening. I heard that an airliner had hit the second tower, so I turned around and went to the Daily Telegraph’s office in Princeton.
Everyone in the Bluefield newsroom was getting organized. I was sent to the Mercer County Airport where I encountered pilots from all over the county. Every plane in the nation had been ordered out of the air and to the nearest airport. We gathered around a small television and watched the day unfold. I did my interviews and hurried back to the newsroom. We were putting together the Telegraph’s first special edition since the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Today there are a lot of people who were little kids when 9/11 happened. I think my nephews A.J. and Alex were not even ready for preschool when that happened, so they have to rely on my generation to help them understand that event in history. They do have the advantage of talking to people who experienced that day and to the veterans who fought in the wars that followed. Talking to people who experienced 9/11 directly gives them a better idea of its impact on the nation. Videos and books just can’t do the same thing.
As the years pass, I could be telling the story of 9/11 to great-nieces and great-nephews. The history called 9/11 will be only a set of numbers to them. I’ll do my best to convey the confusion and apprehension we all experienced that day, and try to explain how we all came together later and dealt with the loss. They are lessons which need to passed along to the next generations.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.