Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, is annually observed as a legal holiday honoring military personnel who died while in the service of the United States. It is an interesting history, and although many believe it originally honored the Union soldiers killed during the Civil War, that is not exactly the case. In fact, the Northern honor was inspired by ceremonies first organized across much of the South after that conflict, which was not called the “Civil War” in the 13 states of the old Confederacy but indeed either “The War of Northern Aggression” or often “The War Between the States.”
Even that, as reported in a study done by the History Channel’s Barbara Maranzani, is not completely accurate. Truth be told, honoring the fallen heroes of battle is a centuries-old tradition formed long before the Blue and Gray faced off against each other. The Greeks and Romans decorated graves, used flowers and held public programs and parades in tribute once each year on a designated day.
Here in America, it is often to have public dignitaries, from mayors to presidents, make appropriate remarks and that, too, is based upon precedent. In Athens, there is record of statesman/general Pericles speaking in 413 B.C. in recognition of those who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pelopennisian War. Those who study such words have even made a comparative connection between those words and the Gettysburg Address given by Abraham Lincoln more than 2,000 years later.
Another occasion not generally known or reviewed much in the history books is the May 1, 1865 observance in Charleston, South Carolina which took place almost three weeks after Lee’s surrender to Grant Appomattox. Some 1,000 freed slaves, also including many U.S. Colored Troops as well as representatives from the acclaimed Massachusetts 54th infantry and a number of white citizens from Charleston, gathered to honor dead Union troops, some 250 of whom had died from disease or exposure in a camp near the Citadel.
It was Gen. John A. Logan in 1868 who decreed as leader of the Union veterans group the Grand Army of the Republic, that May 30 should become a day of remembrance to honor the approximately 650,000 who died during the war between 1861—65. Historians still debate whether that date was chosen because it was one of the rare calendar dates of Spring on which there had been no battle or whether it was because by that time, flowers would be in bloom and readily available to place on graves across scores of cemeteries.
It was the Civil War which claimed more American lives than any other single conflict and also resulted in the establishment of the country’s first national cemeteries. Arlington National Cemetery hosted the first formal ceremony that year with a speech by General James A. Garfield (also to become President Garfield) to an audience numbering in the thousands. Arlington, of course, became a cemetery after Gen. Montgomery Meigs designated it after his own son was killed in the Union Army. Arlington had been the home of Robert E. Lee, commander of the Army of Northern Virginia, and whom Meigs blamed for his son’s killing.
Although the date began as “Decoration Day” for obvious reasons and was celebrated across the land, it did not become a federal holiday until 1971. President Richard M. Nixon, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, signed the document to designate the date. Many towns claim to be place of origin, there is dispute about how the poppy became the flower most associated with the observance, and the battle over just what day of May should be Memorial Day covered many years.
Lingering hatred following the Civil War haunted the Memorial Day celebrations. For many years, most Southern states insisted upon holding the date on any one not used north of the Mason-Dixon line. Nevertheless, virtually every city and town across the United States did honor its dead in some fashion and has continued to do so.
Waterloo, New York, has been designated as the “official” birthplace of Memorial Day because it hosted an annual celebration as early as May 5, 1866, at which time the entire community took part with stores remaining closed while residents decorating graves of war casualties.
Finally, some observances related to the event include keeping the American flag hung at half staff until noon and then fully raised, the governmental encouragement that all Americans should pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time and using the date for special recognition of individuals associated with the day, such as the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day in 1922.
Let each of us remember, almost 100 years since that momentous occasion, “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
