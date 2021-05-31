Today is the conclusion of a long holiday weekend that usually marks the start of summer vacation season here in the mountains and valleys of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Millions of Americans — eager to hit the road again after a year of pandemic restrictions — traveled to see friends and family. They went to ball games, picnics and family gatherings. Today the long holiday weekend concludes with many on the highway again for the journey home.
However, today is more than another break from work or the classroom. Memorial Day is the day for honoring the men and women who have served their country. They are the people who served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard who put their own lives on hold and gave up time with their families so they could serve and protect their country.
This service often took them thousands of miles from home to countries ravaged by disaster and ongoing war. Many of these men and women sacrificed their health and suffered terrible injuries while serving their country.
They endured horrors and hardships that people should not be asked to experience. Many of them carry terrible memories that haunt them for the rest of their lives. Then they return home to people who might not understand the sacrifices that were made and the scars those sacrifices have left behind.
These veterans often keep their experiences to themselves. In many cases, veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and other conflicts are only now sharing their memories of combat and the hardships of war.
For many years, they have gone without the thanks they deserve for their service; fortunately, the situation has been changing. Programs such as the Always Free Honor Flight now take veterans free of charge to Washington, D.C. so they can visit the monuments that have been erected in their honor. Their chartered buses arrive at the World War II Monument, and from there the veterans visit the Vietnam War Memorial and the Korean War Memorial.
Perhaps the best thing the veterans receive during these trips is the admiration of the public. It’s not uncommon for strangers young and old to come up and thank the veterans for their service. In turn, these veterans help people remember what Memorial Day really means for the United States.
Another way to thank the nation’s veterans is to support programs created to help them with their health care and employment needs. Veterans should not have to sacrifice for their country only to be forgotten after they come home and resume their civilian lives.
Finding adequate health care or a job that lets them get on with their lives should not be a struggle.
The Memorial Day Weekend is a good time for family and friends, but it’s also a time to remember the people who made the nation safe and, in many cases, made the ultimate sacrifice. Their graves are in places like Arlington National Cemetery and in cemeteries overseas, and they can be found in local cemeteries.
Families and other veterans will place American flags at these graves to honor their service. But today also is a time to reflect on what these men and women gave up so their country would remain safe and free.
God bless our veterans, the people who served and continue to serve. And God Bless the United States of America!
