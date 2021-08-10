With the first day of school fast approaching for children in some parts of our region, there are still questions swirling over whether students will or won’t be required to wear masks in the classroom.
It’s a contentious issue that has a lot of parents talking. Some support mask wearing while others are adamantly opposed to requiring masks for kids.
In Tazewell County, where children are due back in school on August 19, school officials had initially announced that masks would be optional in the classroom, but still required on school buses.
But then Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, issued a debatable edict last week stating that children in Virginia will be required to wear masks at school. Northam based his ruling on Senate Bill 1303, which includes language regarding the need to follow CDC guidelines. However, the patron of that bill, Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican, says the measure does not require masks in school. Dunnavant says the bill is being misinterpreted by Northam for political purposes.
Dunnavant says the bill passed in March of this year simply advises schools to “follow CDC guidelines to the maximum extent practicable,” but does not mandate masks. Still, it is assumed that Northam, as governor, will likely have the final say on this matter.
Tazewell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said last week, after Northam’s announcement, that the school system “will certainly follow whatever mandates come from the governor’s office.”
A lot of parents also are wondering about Mercer County Public Schools, where kids are due back in the classroom on Sept. 7.
In fact, the issue of masks in schools is likely to come up at this evening’s board of education meeting, which gets underway at 7 p.m. in the seminar center of the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton.
The working plan right now is not to require masks in school, but that could change depending upon new state and federal guidance, according to Mercer County School Superintendent Edward Toman.
Toman says Mercer County Public Schools will continue to monitor the situation, and local virus numbers. So far Mercer County has only reported one case of the more contagious Delta variant.
McDowell County, which is up to six cases of the Delta variant, has not yet made a final decision regarding masks, according to School Superintendent Carolyn Falin. She says the school system is still working with the McDowell County Health Department and the state Department of Education on mask guidance.
Students don’t return to school in Bland County until Sept. 1, and the school system hopes to make a decision with regards to mask at its August 17 meeting, according to Bland County School Superintendent Scott Mead.
Unfortunately, things are still changing on a daily basis with regards to the pandemic, and the messaging coming out of Washington and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been quite inconsistent in recent weeks. So stay tuned. A lot can change rather quickly, particularly with the more contagious Delta variant of the virus spreading across the country.
