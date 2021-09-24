While there are growing indications that the Delta-variant fueled surge in West Virginia has reached or is nearing its peak, health officials in Mercer County are not taking any chances. The county Board of Health voted Wednesday to issue a mask mandate for the county, a ruling that requires masks be worn inside public buildings, including restaurants, schools and businesses. The mandate also requires masking outside where social distancing cannot be maintained.
It is now in effect. So mask up Mercer County.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping asked the health board to consider the mask mandate at its meeting Wednesday because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the associated deaths. So far 146 virus deaths have been reported in Mercer County, a number that is far too high. Topping says Mercer County has been averaging 56 new virus cases a day recently and has seen 17 COVID-related deaths already in September.
“We need to do something in this county to slow this thing down,” Topping told the board.
County Health Officer Dr. Rick Sabol agreed, adding it is time for Mercer County to go back to masking and social distancing.
While it is true that the number of active virus cases in Mercer County had been decreasing, falling to a low of 617 on Wednesday after soaring to 1,128 cases last week, the number of active infections increased again on Thursday with 632 active cases being reported. That means Mercer County is still moving in the wrong direction when it comes to active cases.
Unfortunately, new virus cases are still being reported everyday, fueled in a large part by the continued refusal of some in Mercer County to mask up, practice social distancing and take the vaccine.
Masking will help the fully vaccinated as well, particularly in light of the growing number of breakthrough cases in the Mountain State involving vaccinated individuals. As of Thursday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 10,433 breakthrough cases statewide. That’s up from 10,246 breakthrough cases on Wednesday. So far 125 breakthrough deaths have been reported in the Mountain State. Locally, Mercer County has seen 336 breakthrough cases and three breakthrough deaths.
The mask mandate is in effect until Oct. 27, at which time it will be reconsidered by the health board, which could opt to either extend or cancel the order at that time depending upon what our virus numbers look like at that point. With hope our COVID numbers will be significantly lower by then, and the mask mandate will no longer be required. But everyone in Mercer County will have to do their part between now and then to ensure that is the case.
The mask mandate, and an increase in local vaccination numbers, should help in bringing our numbers back down.
So mask up. And remember the mask mandate applies to both the unvaccinated and those who are vaccinated.
Together, as a community, we can help to lower our troubling virus statistics.
Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. And please consider taking the vaccine.
