Last week, a larger than expected crowd of angry parents flooded a meeting of the Mercer County Board of Education to protest mask mandates for children. The group, calling themselves “Unmask our Children,” carried signs and American flags.
The board of education subsequently delayed a decision on masks in classrooms, announcing it would take up the issue again at its Tuesday, August 24th meeting.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jim Justice has hinted at the possibility of a state-ordered mask mandate for schools, but so far has not taken any action to that extent. The Republican governor would prefer for the individual counties to make that decision.
So it’s a waiting game at this point for parents.
The first day of school for kids in Mercer County will be Tuesday, Sept. 7. That doesn’t give the local school board members a lot of additional time to kick the proverbial can further down the road. A decision on whether kids will or won’t be required to wear masks will have to come soon.
With virus numbers still increasing across the state, fueled largely in part by the highly contagious Delta variant, a mask mandate from Justice is still a possibility before the board’s next meeting on August 24. But if such a mandate doesn’t come from the state level, it will then be up to the local board members to decide whether or not kids should be masked while in school.
New School Superintendent Edward Toman recommended following CDC guidelines, which were changed recently to recommend all students and staff in schools wear masks, during last week’s board meeting. But some of the school board members were not yet ready to go along with that recommendation.
School board member Jacinda Santon Smith said she was concerned about CDC guidelines being too ‘open-ended” about masks “or anything else.” And board member Jim Bailey said he was not yet comfortable with making a decision on masks.
The West Virginia Department of Education up to this point has given each locality the ability to make that decision, saying “any mask requirements are at the discretion of county boards of education working in collaboration with their local health departments.”
We know masks are a contentious issue, particularly with parents. But we are still in a pandemic, so this is a discussion that must be had.
The board members are going to have to make a decision soon. If they don’t act at the Tuesday, August 24th meeting, the next option would be a continued or special-called meeting before Sept. 7.
But waiting that late might be unfair to parents, who are working to get their kids ready for school. Parents may find themselves having to buy not only school supplies and clothing, but also new masks for their kids as well. So they need adequate time to prepare.
