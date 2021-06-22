In an op-ed published recently, Senator Manchin made his case for why he cannot support the For The People Act. His methodology, as outlined in his piece, rests upon minimizing “partisan voting legislation [that] will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy.” He also stated, “I have always said, ‘If I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it’.” Senator Manchin, we the people of West Virginia, respectfully ask that you explain your rationale.
71 percent of West Virginians polled support the bill. Explain, in laymen’s terms, why the bill “has garnered zero Republican support” in relation to historically restrictive voting tactics used by states controlled by the Republican Party including malapportionment and gerrymandering.
Manchin’s paradoxical statements mimics communication within the West Virginia Democratic Party itself. Both Manchin and the Democratic Party espouse virtues of egalitarianism and the expansion of voting services (encouraging West Virginian’s to be civically engaged) but real life fares differently. Maintaining the status quo is far easier than enacting structural change; Manchin and the Democratic Party have the rare opportunity to be positive historical figures concerning the expansion of democratization while illustrating Christian egalitarianism. I encourage the southern district to read and then encourage Senator Manchin to support the For The People Act ; it protects our fundamental freedom to vote.
Senator Manchin, with sufficient influence, will change; he understands 66 percent of Trump voters in the state support the bill. The reasonable thing to do would be to echo his constituent’s sentiments.
Lacy Watson,
Bluefield
