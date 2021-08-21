Ah, the theatre. In the final chapters of Bluefield’s glory days, when the city was teeming with people and the bustling railroad yard hung heavy with smoke from the Norfolk & Western’s clanking steam locomotives, one of the great treats was a trip to either the Colonial or Granada theatres. Each had its own charm and in the spirit of American competition both were bent on offering the best entertainment.
As these final days count down to the return of the wondrous Granada Theater and we all salute the dreamers who are equally hard workers, those friends who have put dollars and dedication of countless work hours into restoring one of the true treasures of not only Bluefield but the entire state of West Virginia we realize how blessed we are to live in Four Seasons Country.
It has often been said that the Lord helps those who help themselves. We have all been helped by the work to restore an icon that did not and will not just sit quietly. The Granada is poised once again to burst forth into music and song in all their artistic forms to inspire, entertain and just plain make us feel better about ourselves. Theatres like the State, the Colonial and the Granada were always able to provide the wonder.
Mysterious may have defined the Colonial and it was amazing how that could be accomplished so quickly. Down on Bluefield Avenue was the epicenter of noise. Nestled beside the massive Matz Hotel and almost directly across from the N & W passenger station with Jimmie’s never-closing restaurant next door and the steady stream of highway traffic rumbling past the front door, the movie house may have seemed a likely place for more confusion.
Not so. Once past the ticket window and through the doors, the scene transformed. Cool colors and soft light ushered in another dimension. The swirling blue seat arrangement in the lobby suggested other-worldly adventures waiting inside on the big screen. That venue was able to remove reality for a time and transport the ticket holder to fantastic adventures.
Then, conversely, was the “uptown” magic to be found in the shadow of the mighty West Virginian Hotel. Squarely surrounded by shops and stores and offices in the heart of the city was what seemed a totally different house of magic.
It was the Granada Theater. A majestic sight for passersby or patrons at any time, its rounded columns and roof suggested something regal. Never mind the windows filled with garish posters proclaiming the delights of the latest cinematic offering, this was a building that bespoke authority, importance, and of the wonders ready to unfold inside.
Tickets on the street before going inside. Long lines of would-be watchers often curled down Commerce Street and sometimes extended nearly down to the Coal & Coke Building on Bland Street. Somehow, success was usually found and the big doors with the silver handles swung open to — the lights of the concession stand!
An overwhelming desire for popcorn, whose delightful aroma filled the lobby, made moving forward impossible until a bag filled with the cornucopia of butter-covered kernels was in hand along with an ice-cold drink and most likely a candy bar to complete the tasty trio.
Ticket in hand, the world melted away behind as eager feet worked their way up the carpeted incline toward the expanse of the huge auditorium. On occasion, it was equally wonderful to take the stairs and enjoy a breathtaking view from the seats in the high balcony as they curved around from wall to wall and made one feel as looking down on the show was like watching from the crest of nearby East River Mountain.
Truly there was not a bad seat in the house and high above the audience the large middle grating gave silent symbolism that this was a place to be reckoned with. In those moments before the show started it was impossible to look far away from the big stage where an endless length of heavy curtains framed where the fantastic was soon to be revealed.
As if that were not enough, on the impressive walls were placed in prominence softly glowing lights which spoke volumes about the mysterious power of the cinema. Yet, even though they stood as silent sentinels for customers to find their seats an expectation of the show made everyone begin to hope for the lights to go down, to fade away and let darkness rule even as from the top of the balcony a single beam of moving light lit up the enormous screen and the wonder revealed itself in a burst of sight and sound that even though expected was always a sensory overload that was breathtaking to young and old alike.
Now, get ready – the show is about to begin.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
