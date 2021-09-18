Here in Room 9, the ninth month of September is rolling along in what has become a “new normal” year. If you are reading this on Saturday, the season has not changed, but if it is Wednesday already then autumn in the Northern Hemisphere is here. However, in the Southern Hemisphere spring has just arrived.
Since I arrived early on a September morning many years ago – and I recently told a friend that when I was born there were only 11 months on the calendar – the pivotal month has always been a favorite. To be historically accurate, September was one of just 10 months listed on the old Roman calendar and it was seventh on the list. That lasted until around 750 BC and no, I do not remember it. This is the third of four months to have 30 days, with November the final one of the year.
Not a lot of holidays on the September calendar but a very special one, Labor Day, is always the first Monday and holds much meaning for the United States. We would be a non-important place without the efforts of the working women and men who have built this nation from the homes to the roads to the businesses from coast to coast. Labor Day is right up there with the greatest days of the year and I salute workers with practically the same reverence as that rightly given to veterans. To both groups – and many belong to each of them – we owe our free country to their sacrifices.
Not only is September special in the United States with several significant dates, but one key holiday that always catches my eye is September 5, which is National Teacher Day in India. Having called the roll in classrooms across southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia for more than four decades, another group dear to my heart includes the teachers.
Teaching, according to one maxim, is the profession that makes all others possible. An educated population has a chance to be a success. Education, of course, means many things to many people and we do not all get to our destinations at the same time. While I am blessed to be a college graduate, simply having a diploma earned after high school is no guarantee of success.
In fact, as a teacher not hesitant to give advice and/or suggestions I advise all of my students (especially those who have reached the tenth grade) to carefully consider what they plan to do with their lives and generally focus upon three areas. If they wish to pursue a college degree, fine. However, many are looking for another way and the wonderful world of work offers many opportunities. Our excellent vocational and technical schools, too often overlooked, are a great place to start.
For example, before the current school year began, Mercer County teachers were afforded the opportunity to tour the Career and Technical Center, a.k.a McTec, over in Princeton. It was a terrific experience and increased my own appreciation for those who “work with their hands.” From cosmetology to auto mechanics to carpentry to computer repair to dental assistant to restaurant education to nursing to assistance with education concerns, there seemed to be something for everyone.
Many classes had posted, and proudly so, that a certificate in their particular area was a 100 percent guarantee of getting a job. After all, that is what this is all about, isn’t it? Many of those jobs were starting at $18 to $22 an hour and several offered hefty salaries (much more than the average teacher would ever make) with just a few years’ experience on the job.
Another area is the military. I never tell a child to join a branch of the Armed Forces but I encourage all of them to take a close look before saying “no” to Uncle Sam. Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps or Coast Guard, the benefits are many. Clothing, housing, medical care, a chance to get a great education, travel in and out of the country, etc., and make a career which can lead to another after 20 years are among the highlights. Yes, there can be danger but we all take tremendous risks driving on the highway every day.
Now, even though the 22nd is the one day I am most partial to, it has not always been endowed the happiest of events, although several have been honorable and memorable. For instance, the great patriot Nathan Hale was hanged on September 22, 1776, for spying on the British and nobly said, “I regret that I have but one life to give for my country.” Abraham Lincoln, considered by many as the greatest president, offered the Emancipation Proclamation on behalf of the slaves on that date in 1862.
Also on the date in 1791, famed British scientist Michael Faraday was born in Surrey, England. It was Faraday whose experiments with electromagnetic induction resulted in the eventual development of electric generators, which have enabled more than one Industrial Revolution.
What a wonderful group to be associated with.
Happy birthday to all who arrived on this date.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
