Ten lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have reintroduced the bipartisan Budgeting for Opioid Addiction Treatment Act (LifeBOAT Act), an important measure that would establish a permanent funding stream to provide and expand access to substance abuse treatment for those Americans who are still struggling with the chains of addiction.
The common sense measure, which Manchin has supported since 2017, would create a 1 cent stewardship fee for every milligram of opioids used in a prescription pain pill. The funding generated from the fee would then be used to support and expand substance abuse treatment options, including new treatment facilities.
Manchin, a powerbroker in the evenly split U.S. Senate, was joined by U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah; U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; U.S. Senator Angus King, I-Maine; U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; U.S. Senator Tina Smith; D-Minn.; and U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., in reintroducing the LifeBOAT Act.
Overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic was the fact that 90,000 Americans died from drug-related overdoses in 2020 – the highest year of overdose deaths ever recorded – with over half of those likely involving an opioid or synthetic opioid, according to Manchin.
“America is experiencing an epidemic within a pandemic, and drug overdose deaths have been at an all-time high,” Manchin said. “West Virginia has led the nation in drug overdose deaths for over 10 years, more than doubling the national rates of overdose deaths since 2007. It is past time that funding meets the need for resources, treatment facilities and health care providers that help Americans struggling with substance use disorder.”
The LifeBOAT Act includes a rebate for cancer-related pain and hospice patients and an exemption for opioids used as part of medically-assisted treatment. Funding raised by the bill would be used to improve access to substance use disorder treatment, including but not limited to:
• Establishing new treatment facilities, residential and outpatient.
• Recruiting, training, and/or increasing reimbursement for mental health providers offering substance use disorder treatment, particularly in medically underserved or rural communities.
• Expanding access to long-term, residential treatment programs.
• Establishing and/or operating support programs that offer employment services, housing, and other support services to help those recovering transition back into society.
• Establishing and/or operating facilities to provide care for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
• Establishing and/or operating substance use treatment programs in conjunction with adult and family treatment drug courts.
There is support for this important measure locally. Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. in Princeton, said funding from the bill would help finance everything from prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery efforts in the Mountain State.
While the primary focus in recent months has been on the coronavirus pandemic, the opioid epidemic hasn’t gone away. Instead the prescription drug epidemic continues to take a deadly toll on our region. That’s why all tools must be utilized in fighting this deadly scourge. And that includes having a dedicated funding source for not only existing substance abuse treatment facilities, but also a revenue stream for the creation of additional drug treatment centers.
A penny is an acceptable price to pay when it comes to fighting the deadly opiate epidemic.
The LifeBOAT Act merits full congressional approval.
