I’m going to do what I hope many people are doing, and will continue to do, as wishful thinkers and shameless schemers start trying to obfuscate things for whatever reasons; I’m going to inject a little clarity, since it took less than twenty-four hours for people to start trying to muddy the waters.
There is no real debate about what happened in Washington on January 6th: A group of American citizens, who have been radicalized for over half a decade at rallies and over the Internet, were activated by a sitting American president in an attempt to stage a coup to overturn an election he lost. That is all.
There is absolutely no debating these facts. People may not like them, but they cannot change them. They may not agree that up is up, that green is green, or that gravity pulls objects toward the nearest center of greatest mass, but their lack of agreement does not make these realities mutable. It is the same with the facts about the Capitol insurrection.
The only debate is about what we will do with the seditionists, and whether the powerful are ever subject to the rule of law in America.
Jon Bolt,
Princeton
