Let’s see how far I can get with this thought – what a pleasure to turn on the Nightly News and read the Daily Telegraph with no rip-roaring rants emanating from the White House. If the current president is “dull” then bring on a few more in the same mold. Having fireworks go off all over the place is best left to appropriate occasions such as the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve. Abusive language and lack of respect – or decorum – overshadows many of the achievements in a great many lives.
Speaking along those same lines, it was interesting (and that may not be the right word) to read a front-page piece Thursday regarding the behavior of selected fans at athletic events in Mercer County Public Schools. In virtually every case, the children were not involved. No, it is the adults who are “showing themselves” all too often. It may sound hilarious from a distance but in the actual event, it can be downright frightening.
Who is to know when the disruptive behavior can escalate and develop into something dangerous or perhaps even life-threatening. Nearly any sports fan can recall someone saying “Kill the Umpire!” or watching a group of referees being escorted off a field or court in some highly unusual situation. It almost never happens that anyone is actually physically attacked. We all know that society only functions because more than 90 percent of citizens do what they are supposed to nearly all the time.
In fact, at the recent meeting, more than one law enforcement official admitted that there very well may not be enough police presence available to staff all of these events. It has always been that way and not much attention has been given because usually there is seldom any kind of a fuss made at ball games, except for some grumbling or yelling.
We all are finding out, as Bob Dylan wrote half a century ago, that the times, they are a-changing. Sadly, one of the supplements that has replaced political bombast is the confrontations and shootings at locations across the country. I count myself in the group that says guns kill people and not the other way around but that operates on the premise that individuals know how to responsibly use those weapons. In a country of 325 million and a litany of personal and emotional problems, all too often a gun is located in a totally unfit hand.
Almost all law enforcement does a good job but when one does not, when temper or lack of discretion takes over, we see a needless death and more torment for our communities, especially those of color who have suffered disproportionately over the generations. Those are very serious problems and as our country wrestles with treating all equally, we are still searching for a solution that has evaded our best efforts since 1776.
Priorities are a significant portion of the current issue. There are many people who never miss a church service but may not ever attend a ball game. On the other hand, a significant portion of citizens never darken the door of a church but always find a way to show up for sporting events. One might suppose that sports, for many, could be equated to a religion and they are involved right down to their last nerve. And – a great many “church people” can get out of hand in the heat of a ball game, too. Lord, give us all more patience.
For example, as has appeared in this column before, my wife and I headed West several years ago to visit family. In a state on the other side of the mighty Mississippi River we purchased a newspaper with a story about the highly successful Little League program just concluded. What made it so great was the way the recreation department handled attendance.
They prohibited parents from attending the games! Every family received a tape of each game so that no one had to miss any of the action. Even the children, many of them, commented about how much fun the games were. Nobody screaming at them to do better or berating the other team or cursing the officials. Amazing as it may sound, they just had fun without all the “noise.”
Let us hope the current situation is resolved so that a small number of people old enough to know better do not ruin it for the majority. School personnel try hard to organize teams and games for all the right reasons, both now and for the future. Police and security take no joy in reprimanding unruly behavior. No one wants injury and even if there is no physical altercation those words can leave lasting scars, too. Hopefully, we can simply respect those we are competing with.
Let the games begin and continue with sportsmanship as they almost always have for more than a century.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.