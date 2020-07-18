Do black lives matter? Do white lives matter? Do all American lives matter? Yes they do!
So why are we all trying to kill each other over something that happened over a hundred years ago? This makes no sense to me.
The Civil War was not about slavery. It was mostly about holding the Union together that was coming apart at the seams. This is history and we just need to learn about it. We can’t go back and re-do any of it. Think about it.
Both the North and the South thought they were in the right. They were all willing to die for it and they did die for it by the thousands. Take down monuments? No we should not! But we can learn from it.
Let’s heal our nation and move forward. Heaven help us.
Ron Penland,
Wytheville, Va.
