Say what you will about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, but the West Virginia Democrat has long advocated for an all-of-the above approach when it comes to achieving energy independence in America. That includes oil, natural gas, solar, wind and yes, even coal. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to learn last week that one of Manchin’s first acts as the new chairman of the Senate Energy Committee was to ask President Joe Biden to reconsider his controversial executive order revoking a presidential permit for the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Manchin sided with Republicans who argue that Biden’s action will cost thousands of high-paying jobs, and threaten America’s ability to achieve energy independence.
“Pipelines continue to be the safest mode to transport our oil and natural gas resources and they support thousands of high-paying, American union jobs,” Manchin said in a letter to Biden. “To that end, I encourage you to reconsider your decision to revoke the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and take into account the potential impacts of any further action to safety, jobs, and energy security.”
During last week’s Senate Energy Committee meeting, Manchin reiterated his commitment to an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes fracking and responsible energy infrastructure development, like the Keystone XL and Mountain Valley pipelines.
It was Manchin, in fact, who introduced the original Keystone XL pipeline bill in 2012. In 2014 and 2015, he also voted in support of the Keystone XL pipeline because he believed it would be a tremendous job creator and secure American energy independence, Manchin’s office said last week.
Manchin found himself in a position of unique power in the U.S. Senate when Democrats captured two run-off elections in Georgia last month. That left the U.S. Senate evenly split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. But Democrats have majority control of the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris will cast any tie-breaking votes in favor of the Democrats. Of course, without the support of Manchin, any legislative measures advanced by Democrats is doomed to fail on a 50 to 49 vote.
That’s why the West Virginia Democrat finds himself in a tricky position with Biden and his own political party. West Virginia is an energy-producing state that is also now deeply Republican. Many voters in the Mountain State don’t agree with Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.
Manchin, who considers himself a centrist Democrat, will have to walk a tight rope in the months ahead if he is to appease both his own political party and his constituents back home, many of whom will carefully scrutinize his actions in the days ahead.
Breaking with Biden, and his own political party, on the Keystone XL pipeline was certainly the right decision to make.
The Keystone XL Pipeline has been studied, and debated, for far too long. It’s an important project that needs to be constructed if America is to ever achieve true energy independence.
Biden would be wise to listen to Manchin on this matter.
