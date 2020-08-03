I would like to share the experience of a man I know who in his mid-twenties became suicidal.
“Joe” said I can write the BDT because it may help others understand this illness; as no one in their right mind makes this choice. He also says that suicide is NOT described as the unpardonable sin. Joe says one of the early warning signs is when individuals begin to give away or sell their possessions, which he did. I’ve also learned from Joe that it can happen to anyone at anytime over anything. Joe said he began to think his life didn’t turn out as it was supposed to and that it was too late. His mind became so obsessed with hopelessness that he lost his appetite for food. As a result his physical body began to tell his brain that it wanted to die. Joe went to an emergency room telling the doctor he wanted to kill himself. The doctor wanted Joe to check in but the atmosphere wasn’t calm. However, Joe did return to the doctor (psychiatrist) for counseling.
He also talked with others who went through what he was currently going through because they understood and could relate. Joe began to be able to put things in perspective and realized there was hope! By trusting God, with love from family and working - his mind was occupied with healthier thoughts.
Joe’s life actually turned out OK. I know, for I am Joe.
Bruce Barilla,
Bluefield
