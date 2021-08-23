I for one am fed up with the Graham High School G-Men getting dissed by Michael Jordan, the City of Bluefield, West Virginia, the town of Bluefield, Virginia, Tazewell County, Virginia, and the State of Virginia. Everyone seems to think it’s okay for our young people to play second fiddle and live in the shadows of big brother—NOT ME, and I hope not our kids.
What’s the old saying “you’ve got to stand for something or get *&#@ on by everyone”. Well that’s what has been going on here for generations. It’s time to stop accepting defeat and start writing a new history.
First, if my memory serves me correctly the last time Graham played its cross-town rivals the G-Men were the visiting team. Yet, when I look at the 2021 football schedule the G-Men are once again the visiting team—new Jordan uniforms and all—I guess.
Second, when it was mentioned that Graham build its own sports complex in the State of Virginia. The powers that be in the City of Bluefield mumbled there’s an easy fix to the unintentional (we’re sorry) diss of the G-Men at Mitchell Stadium. Any G-Man feel Mitchell Stadium represents the home of the Graham High School G-Men?
Maybe it’s time the powers that be in Bluefield, Virginia stop taking and start giving back. It’s time the Graham G-MEN and the Bluefield College RAMS have their own sports complex to call home and not some rental property in another state.
Feed 08/27/21 G-MEN – FEED!
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
