Virus cases are surging across our region again, with Mercer and Tazewell counties being areas of particular concern.
Area residents may recall that earlier this summer the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County had fallen as low as 44, as life all but returned to normal in our region. Now, as we enter into the month of September, a new surge of virus cases is underway. We are now up to 656 active cases in Mercer County, and the number has been climbing each day.
No, before you ask us on Facebook, we can’t tell you how many of those 656 people have been vaccinated, or who is or isn’t experiencing flu-like or respiratory symptoms. We also don’t know how many of those individuals are seeking medical attention. None of that information is currently available to the press.
What we can tell you is that 132 deaths to date in Mercer County have been attributed to the virus, including three new deaths just this week. Yes, that number is a cumulative total, which represents the number of deaths to date in Mercer County attributed to the virus. But every life lost to this plague is one too many.
Yes, as many on social media are quick to point out, those who are fully vaccinated also can catch the virus. However, the number of so-called breakthrough cases to date is low and those vaccinated individuals who do test positive for the virus have a much better chance of not being hospitalized.
Here are the West Virginia side statistics to date for breakthrough cases.
So far in the Mountain State there have been 5,427 breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals. Another 77 deaths have involved individuals who are vaccinated. But it is important to remember that local health officials tell us that the majority of area residents who have been or are currently hospitalized are not vaccinated.
Simply put you have a better chance at avoiding hospitalization or serious illness if you have taken the vaccine. The good news is that vaccination numbers are still improving in Mercer County, albeit slowly. We are now up to 26,850 people in Mercer County who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which equals out to 45.7 percent of the county’s population. That number is still too low, but it is better than where we were just a few months ago.
Neighboring Tazewell County has declared a local COVID-19 state of emergency, as hospitals and health care providers on the Virginia side are being strained by the number of patients seeking medical care as a result of the virus. There have been 79 virus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County.
We can’t tell you how many active virus cases there are in Tazewell County, or how many people have been vaccinated to date, because the Virginia Department of Health still refuses to provide that information to the news media and the public, which is extremely unfortunate.
So this is where we are at.
The pandemic isn’t over. Virus cases are surging once again across the region, fueled largely by the more contagious Delta variant.
Area residents who act like all is fine, and who refuse to practice social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing are not helping with the current surge. And if more people would take the vaccine locally, our situation would improve.
The next two to three weeks could be critical.
All we can hope for at this point is that things don’t get worse.
Please be careful out there.
Please take the pandemic seriously.
Please practice social distancing and mask wearing, particularly when among crowds.
And please consider taking the vaccine.
