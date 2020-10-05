At first glance, it could be easy to say that Gov. Jim Justice moved the goal posts when he added the gold designation on the state’s colored map that is used to track COVID-19.
However, the state coronavirus czar explains that the map was designed to move COVID-19 tracking from a state focus to a county focus in order to give counties an incentive to conduct more testing as the virus moves to areas of the state not previously hit. And the gold designation allows health officials to drill down into the data even further to assist counties with making such decisions as holding in-person classes, sports activities and increased COVID-19 testing.
We support every measure that will provide more COVID-19 testing, especially for people who are at-risk and are living with other debilitating health care diagnoses.
“We believe that this adjusted model incentivizes counties to both test more, which is what we want, and it should incentivize folks to wear masks, to do those other kinds of interventions we know can stop the spread and save lives in the community,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia coronavirus czar.
As a reminder, those interventions are: social distancing of six feet or more when in a closed space with other individuals, covering your cough with your elbow or other material, cleaning your living space to ensure proper hygiene and above all, wear a face covering.
Marsh said wearing a mask or other face covering is as good as having a vaccine, however, as a community, we all have to come together to make that come true. He said if fewer than 80 percent of the residents of any community wears a face covering, that community will see a higher rate of infections than those communities that embrace face coverings at a wider level. At 60 percent adoption of face masks, the infection will go even higher and the positive numbers will trend upward.
We don’t want this to happen.
We all know what happens in the fall — our old friend influenza again rears its ugly head. The good news is, influenza has a vaccine, also known as a flu shot.
“Getting a flu shot— we very, very heavily advocate getting a flu shot,” Marsh said in a Sept. 19 interview.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza claims the lives of between 24,000 and 62,000 Americans each year.
And like influenza, COVID-19 can easily impact those who have other underlying conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and those who smoke or vape.
We support Marsh and his urging West Virginians to go and get a flu shot as soon as possible. Even if you have resisted getting a flu shot in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic is more than enough reason to go and get a flu shot this year.
