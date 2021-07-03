July 4, 1776 was the date the Second Continental Congress approved and adopted the Declaration of Independence and announced the separation of the colonies from Great Britain. King George and his royal court pushed the “Americans” to the battlefield and away from the tea table, so to speak. As the song says, through many dangers, toils and snares the colonists weaved and fortunately found their way to victory thanks in large part to a 3,000-mile ocean and very fortuitous assistance from the French.
In the two-and-half centuries since, the not-always United States has had its capital burned, nearly destroyed itself in a bloody civil war, led the way in the second great Industrial Revolution, made the world safe for democracy more than once, struggled to treat women and people of color fairly, and generally told anyone who would listen that whatever is best in this country is the finest in all the world.
It takes a lot of greatness to achieve all of that. Having tremendous natural resources and the will to use them is essential. In West Virginia, for example, a handful of “coal barons” in conjunction with at least half a dozen major railroads turned a whole state into the power supply for the nation while at the same time virtually eliminating an entire way of life to create a new one. Trampling on the rights and traditions of the few to provide for the many was one of the casualties of that effort.
Another American contribution to progress virtually unchallenged as the supreme achievement (until the invention and implementation of the computer) is the automobile. Turn the calendar back a century-plus-twenty years. There were few roads worthy of the name and horse power was measured on four legs. Anyone in the country going to town often dedicated a dawn-to-dusk schedule. In winter, that might mean an extra day or simply not going until better weather turned.
Enter Henry Ford. A generation or two ago, many auto dealers handed out calendars at the holiday time with the Ford logo and motto “He put America on Wheels.” I first saw that slogan on Main Street in Tazewell where Emory Kilgore had a garage with the famous Ford script name above the door. In fact, it is there still although the business location now houses a law firm
My great uncle Jeremiah Whittaker down in Horsepen bought the first vehicle on Dad’s side of the family, an old Ford pickup, more than 75 years ago and several of us were indoctrinated to the brand. In fact, when I was a little boy, if I saw someone driving a Chevy or a Dodge or Studebaker or Nash or Hudson or Packard (well, maybe not a big, fancy Packard!) I wondered if they simply could not afford a real car!
Later on, I learned that a great many of those other vehicles were more fancy than “our” brand and that lesson was brought home when I heard the famous Pittsburgh Pirates’ slugger, Ralph Kiner, talk about swinging for the fences and saying, “Singles hitters drive Fords and home run hitters drive Cadillacs.”
It is hard to break a habit, though, and a study of U.S. criminology reveals that even the outlaws liked Fords. Clyde Barrow (Bonnie and Clyde) wrote a widely-circulated letter praising the 1932 Ford V-8 powered roadster as the idea getaway car. Any good automobile historian knows about the importance of the V-8 and even though old Henry had to shut down his auto plants for a whole year to change over from the long-standing Model T and enter the future kicking and screaming – remember that General Motors and Chevrolet had taken over the top spot in sales with a strong challenge from Chrysler to become number two – Ford fought back and reclaimed a lot of market share with the new engine.
There was a time when every other automobile sold in the world had Henry Ford’s name on it. He worked for 12 years with a growing team of associates and produced the Model T. That car forced the nation to build highways, set up a network of gasoline stations and ensure that gasoline, not kerosene, was the most sought-after form of petroleum. When the car came along, that also changed the morality of many young folks who for the first time could “get away” from observant parents and tend to matters of girlfriend-boyfriend in ways they had not been able to before. The rest, as they say, is history
We as Americans are fascinated with money and analysts say Old Henry was probably the first self-made billionaire (and likely the last). Even on this 2021 holiday, the lead story on many news pages and broadcasts is the cost of gasoline and how many people are going to be driving somewhere for the Fourth.
Many of those travelers will pay little heed to the posted speed limits. Henry would have understood that. More than a century ago, when he was 40 years old, Ford became the first driver to run a vehicle at 90 miles per hour.
Here’s hoping that no matter what kind of car you drive, you fast-track your way to a wonderful day on America’s 245th birthday.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
