In a big return to normal, thousands are expected to converge upon Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton this afternoon for an all-day Fourth of July celebration that will include music, food, water slides, face painting, and, of course, fireworks.
The big celebration in Princeton is one of many gatherings that are planned across the region today, as we celebrate not only our freedoms, but also the approaching end of a long and deadly pandemic.
The nation didn’t reach President Joe Biden’s goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate by the Fourth, but we are close. Health officials expect to have 165 million adults vaccinated in the next few weeks, which would satisfy the 70 percent goal set by the White House.
While variants of concern are still a problem, the road to herd immunity is paved by vaccinations. Today we can celebrate another important step in that long journey.
A year ago today, celebrations across our region, including the big gathering at Hunnicutt Stadium, had to be canceled due to surging virus numbers. We had no vaccine then. We have several vaccines now.
You can also expect plenty of smaller family gatherings today, along with fireworks displays in communities across our region.
Above all, remember to stay safe. If you aren’t vaccinated, continue to practice social distancing, and wear your mask if you are in a crowded setting.
Those who are planning to launch their own fireworks also are reminded to put safety first.
Fireworks are dangerous when they are used irresponsibly. Children should not be allowed to handle them without adult supervision, and safety measures should be taken to ensure that fireworks do not ignite a structure fire or light a fire in the region’s heavily wooded terrain.
When lighting the firework, never stand over it, never reignite it, light only one at a time, wear eye protection and have water handy.
Above all, stay safe and have fun this Fourth.
The past year-and-a-half has been difficult for everyone, but we have endured and continue to grow stronger as a region.
As we celebrate Independence Day 2021, it is important to remember the people who preserved freedom in the face of threats and adversity over the many decades.
Stay safe, and try to have fun today.
Happy Fourth of July to all!
