To the writer on 7-7-20, my response. He uses the word “typical” quite often. My typical Trump response, my typical claim of criminal activity by Obama. I noticed a typical lower case t in Trump and a typical upper case O in Obama. He said I “basically cited” his sources as Fake News. No, I directly stated “tongue in cheek” they are all “liars”. I miss Russia collusion, I am sure this writer does also. He has been AWOL for the last year if he hasn’t heard the names Barr and Durham. To be that uninformed, he must “typically watch” CNN.
My erudite friend mentioned Nuremberg trials. When I was in basic training at Fort Gordon, an E6, DI was berating us for not following his commands immediately and without questioning. I piped up and reminded him of my Nuremberg rights! With a wide grin, he said, “Private, I don’t give a f*** about your Newberry rights, now, drop and give me fifty!” For some reason I never mentioned Nuremberg again.
Carl E Calfee,
Princeton
Commented
