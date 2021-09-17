“We can’t keep dental floss in the house,” a man was telling his friend.
“Why not?” was the expected question.
“Because my wife’s cooking is so bad the roaches use it to hang themselves.”
That is an old Rodney Dangerfield joke, the late comedian who made a living getting no respect.
Another one about his wife’’s cooking was, “My wife’s cooking is so bad we give thanks after the meal.”
I was thinking about those jokes the other day when discussing with a friend experiences involving bad cooks over the years.
We both are very sensitive to others’ feelings so finding a polite way out of eating something is par for the course, or a sneaky way on occasion as well.
Like the case of the apple pie.
A friend I had invited to a church get-together several years ago always bragged about her apple pies and how everybody loved them. She had not cooked one that I had tasted so I told her to bake an apple pie for the church social.
Sadly, she did.
Well, who would think an apple pie would consist of barely cooked slice apples in a crust with absolutely nothing else in, on or even near it. Not even sugar.
The apples were sour and the crust was chewy with no flavor at all.
A couple of small pieces were taken, including the one I got, and I guess word got around quickly because no one else came near it.
To avoid hurting her feelings I had a cousin distract her long enough for me to take the pie, run behind a tree, and dump it all out.
She was delighted it had all been eaten. I am sure the wild animals in the woods wished it actually had been.
At a potluck office party once, a co-worker, a man in his 50s, signed up to bring cole slaw.
Well, he did. Sort of.
He purchased a bag of shredded cabbage and dumped it into a plastic containers. Yep. That was it. Nothing else. Just shredded cabbage.
How anyone could live that many years on this earth and have no idea what cole slaw consists of, well, it’s a mystery.
But he was a nice guy and I didn’t want to see his feelings hurt so, yes, when I had the chance, I dumped it all out.
However, I am not always that sensitive to someone’s possible embarrassment.
A former mother-in-law comes to mind.
I have no doubt she had a dental floss issue.
When I visited her in New Jersey for the first time, she cooked dinner, with the help of several glasses of sherry. For four people there was a total of four small baked chicken legs, some mac and cheese and a broccoli casserole.
The chicken leg was the only thing edible. I took a bite of the rest and ate no more. I almost gagged.
Her poor husband choked it down, but I could tell he was just being polite.
When she asked why I had not eaten much, well, I told her I couldn’t do it. That is all I had to say. I didn’t care. We didn’t like each other anyway. After dinner, I went to a local diner to eat.
Being polite is one thing, but I have no clue how her poor husband managed to survive. I guess he always blamed it on the sherry, but he did not complain about that either because it made her more tolerable to live with.
I prefer honesty. If I cook something you don’t like, just tell me. it won’t hurt my feelings.
And I love to hear someone who knows they can’t cook say so. Like my Aunt Ebb.
She did not cook, did not want to, admitting she was no good at it at all. She was happy eating sandwiches, canned soup and visiting relatives routinely at supper time.
I am sure I have told this story before, but it is true and typical of Aunt Ebb.
When the preacher stayed with her during a revival one summer, she told him she didn’t cook so he would have to eat cereal for breakfast and visit other members of the congregation for the rest of the meals.
On the morning of the last day of the revival, he got up and told her how much he appreciated the hospitality and asked if he could possibly have a hot breakfast for a change.
She said he sure could.
So she put his bowl of Corn Flakes in the microwave.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
