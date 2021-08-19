I’ll admit that I’m interested in cryptids, those creatures that might or might not exist. When I was a little kid, I was fascinated by the idea that dinosaurs still might be lurking on some remote part of the world. Then I heard about the Loch Ness Monster, Mothman and America’s premier cryptid, Bigfoot a.k.a. Sasquatch.
Now, I’ve always considered Bigfoot a denizen of the Pacific Northwest and Canada, home of vast forests and mountains that could hide elephants and armies. I’ve heard accounts of Sasquatch being seen in places around West Virginia and Virginia. Just before the pandemic started and derailed life for a while, I had heard from a Fayette County resident who was sure that a Sasquatch had been lurking around his property. He even had a photo of it, though it’s one of those shots believers and skeptics can debate up, down and sideways all day long.
I’ve something of a Bigfoot skeptic because I keep feeling that we should have had solid evidence of a 8-foot-tall primate weighing up to 800 pounds by now, but I’m reluctant to declare them impossible. Just as soon as I declared that Bigfoot doesn’t really exist, one will step in front of my car one night and pose for a video.
Earlier this month, we heard from a Mercer County woman who had managed to record something odd on her cellphone. Off in the darkness is a sound like a really big man yelling. And if you listen closely, you hear a reply. Well, Matt Moneymaker, a host of the Animal Planet channel show “Finding Bigfoot” heard the recording and said that it sounded very much like the “Ohio Howl,” another alleged Sasquatch recording.
Moneymaker contacted the woman and I later spoke with him over the phone. He said that this region is favorable to Sasquatch because of its big deer population. Sasquatch sightings around the country tend to cluster in areas with large herds of deer; apparently, Sasquatch prey on them.
I went to the local recording’s site with photographer Jessica Nuzzo and we waiting about an hour after dark, but we didn’t hear anything. Well, maybe a whistle that was likely a bird, but who knows? I do know that wild animals don’t perform on schedule. They might make regular appearances in one location, then suddenly disappear. I was really hoping to hear that howl just so I could make up my own mind.
I’ve been in fairly deep woods while hiking, and I know our mountains have areas where people hardly ever go, if ever. A general once called West Virginia “Afghanistan with trees,” so something that wants to hide could stay hidden pretty easily. There have been reports of mountain lions being seen in West Virginia. I did a story years ago about what looked like a big cat being spotted on a Bramwell home’s security camera. It certainly looked like a cat, but there was no way to estimate its size. I’ve seen feral black cats that look like panthers from a distance, but they’re still regular cats.
That doesn’t mean cougars or some other type of big cats are not roaming our mountains; in fact, I find cougars more likely than a Sasquatch population.
Despite the unlikelihood, I can’t help wondering if something unknown is watching as I hike along a trail or drive down our roads late at night. One time a small bear crossed the street behind my mom while she was taking a quick walk, and she didn’t hear a thing. A neighbor had to tell her about it. And I know big animals don’t make a lot of noise when they’re walking around.
Sometimes when I’m out hiking alone in the mountains, I’ll take my walking stick and knock it against a tree just for the heck of it. Sasquatch supposedly communicate with each other that way. I’ve always had the funny vision of Bigfoot enthusiasts on opposite sides of a mountain sending wood knocking signals to each other and thinking they’re stirred up a Sasquatch. That’s probably what I would end up doing.
But who knows? Someday I might smack a tree while I’m deep in thought and hear a reply from far away. Maybe an unearthly howl will follow it.
I wonder what I will do then.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
