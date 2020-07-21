Here in Bluefield, we proudly accept our billing as “Nature’s Air-Conditioned City.” We enjoy our cool and comfortable temperatures. And we love to serve free lemonade when the mercury does climb above 90 degrees. It’s something we have been doing since 1939.
The lemonade campaign provides a sense of pride to residents of the two Bluefields, as well as bordering towns and communities throughout the Virginias. Serving free lemonade in the two Bluefields is good, clean, old-fashioned fun.
It’s also a tradition that has endured throughout the ages, despite a number of challenges over the years, including a lemon and sugar shortage during World War II, criticism from area clergymen, a strike by the lemonade lassies and controversy that still flares up from time to time to this very day over what constitutes an actual 90-degree reading in Bluefield.
The tradition, and even the controversy, is all a part of the fun here in the two Bluefields.
So what could possibly bring an end to this 81 year-old campaign?
You guessed it. The coronavirus pandemic.
The board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias have, unfortunately, decided to put this legendary campaign on hold due to the pandemic.
It was the correct decision to make. Still we can’t help but feel disappointed.
We also realize that it can argued that the chamber could have found a way to safely serve free lemonade while social distancing.
For example, all of the volunteers would obviously need to wear masks and gloves. Disposable plastic cups are already used for the promotion, so no problem there. You also normally don’t have a line of people waiting for free lemonade since it is served over a period of several hours. People simply come and go. But if there were to be a line, as in any other case, you would have to enforce the six-feet social distancing rule. And the serving station area would have to be frequently sanitized.
So it is still technically doable.
But safety must come first.
So far Bluefield hasn’t hit 90 degrees, although we have been flirting with that magic number in recent days.
This great tradition that has defined Bluefield for the past 81 years is now the latest casualty of the pandemic.
How tragic it would be if we hit 90 degrees during our pandemic-disrupted summer, and free lemonade isn’t served.
Now that’s a sour thought, indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.