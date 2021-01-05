Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.