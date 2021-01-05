A new infrastructure project that will bring a safe and reliable source of public drinking water to families in need in six McDowell County communities is now underway and should be completed later this year. The Elkhorn Creek Phase II Water Project will serve 112 individuals in the communities of Upland, Kyle and Powhatan, 163 customers in the town of Northfork and the community of Algoma and another 101 individuals in the city of Keystone.
The project is of great importance, and will assist in correcting chronic water outages and related problems that have impacted the Northfork, Keystone, Upland, Kyle, Powhatan and Algoma communities in recent years. Some of these existing water systems that are being replaced are nearly 100 years old.
The $6.3 million project will consist of approximately 16,200 linear feet of ten-inch water mains, 15,600 linear feet of 8-inch water mains, 18,100 linear feet of 6-inch water mains and 19,800 linear feet of 2-inch water mains. A number of funding agencies contributed toward the project, including an Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $1,800,000; an Economic Development Authority grant of $1,750,000; a Small Cities Block Grant of $1,500,000, a Rural Utility Service grant of $1,180,000; a McDowell County EDA grant of $50,000; and a McDowell County Commission grant of $50,000. Funding for the project is being administered by Region I Planning and Development Council.
The McDowell PSD hopes to have the new water system finished by December of this year. Once it is operational, those families served by the new system will become customers of the McDowell County PSD.
“Completion of the project will be long awaited relief to the residents in all the communities, especially Keystone, who for many years have experienced frequent water outages and have been on a boil water advisory for many years due to lack of proper chlorination and treatment of the water,” the PSD said in a statement announcing the start of construction on the project.
We are pleased to see that the McDowell County Public Service Authority is undertaking this urgently needed project.
The Elkhorn Creek Phase II Water Project is a big step in addressing the various infrastructures needs of McDowell County.
Modern infrastructure — water, sewer, broadband, roads and housing — is critical if McDowell County is to overcome its current economic challenges and experience a renewed period of growth.
