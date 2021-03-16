Depending upon one’s individual political leaning, reaction to the passage of the massive $1.9 trillion virus stimulus package generally tends to fall into one of three camps.
Those who consider themselves conservatives, or right-leaning, have questioned the price tag of the so-called American Rescue Plan, and why so many projects not related to the pandemic are being funded in the federal measure. Those who consider themselves to be of a more liberal mindset, or left-leaning, generally applaud the massive influx of cash as a way to help fight the virus and strengthen the nation’s still struggling economy.
The third camp, which is probably a lot larger than many of us realize, is composed of those individuals who are simply happy to be receiving another $1,400 check from the federal government.
The big question now, of course, is how all of that money is going to be used.
According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Mercer County will receive $11.4 million in federal funds from the virus bill. He says the city of Bluefield will receive $4.01 million and the city of Princeton will receive $2.36 million. The town of Bramwell, which is home to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in Mercer County, will receive $140,000 in federal virus funds, according to Manchin.
“This funding can be used to fill COVID-19 losses or to make investments in water, sewer and broadband,” Manchin said in an opinion column in Sunday’s Daily Telegraph. “For the first time in generations, our towns and counties are receiving direct funding to address the specific needs facing each individual community.”
Manchin says the COVID relief package will deliver at least $4 billion in total assistance to West Virginia to help the Mountain State recover from the pandemic.
In particular, $140 million of that funding will be used to expand broadband infrastructure in West Virginia, expand hotspots and to address other connectivity initiatives that were exposed during the pandemic.
We haven’t received a detailed breakdown yet of how much funding individual Virginia-side towns and cities will be receiving. So there is no dollar figure currently allocated for Bluefield, Va., Tazewell, Richlands, Pocahontas, Grundy, Bland, and other Virginia-side towns, cities and counties.
We are glad to see that localities such as Bluefield, Princeton and Bramwell are receiving federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. Now the question is what will that money be used for?
Also, there needs to be transparency in terms of where this money is going to ensure full accountability and protection from potential waste and abuse. There also needs to be clear parameters on what the federal dollars can and can’t be used for.
The cities, towns and counties are still waiting for these guidelines, which are supposed to be forthcoming from the federal government.
Greg Puckett, a member of the Mercer County Commission, said the board will begin discussions on how the $11.4 million will be spent. Several possibilities, according to Puckett, include tourism, which has been hit hard, dilapidated structures and especially broadband.
Water and sewer projects will also be examined around the county, he said, with an emphasis on benefiting the most people possible with the money on hand.
In the city of Bluefield, stormwater drainage is a priority issue, according to City Manager Dane Rideout.
Still, it remains to be seen what specific projects the federal virus funds can and can’t be used for.
Once these details are released, we look forward to learning more information about what specific projects and initiatives locally will qualify for the federal stimulus dollars.
