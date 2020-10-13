Long before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted our daily lives, the region was dealing with an epidemic of a different sorts. And the opioid epidemic is still with us. Sadly, at a time when we are wearing masks and practicing social distancing, others are still struggling to overcome opioid addiction.
That’s why news of the opening of a new medically-monitored detoxification center for those suffering from alcohol, methamphetamine and other substance abuse is welcomed. The new facility is located in McDowell County, adjacent to Welch Community Hospital.
The treatment center is a partnership between Welch Community Hospital and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc., along with support from the state of West Virginia, according to Robin Pruitt, medical social director for Welch Community Hospital.
It is one of three such facilities in the state, with the other two treatment facilities being located in Charleston and Morgantown.
“It is our hope that we will be able to address the substance addiction needs of southern West Virginia by offering this service in McDowell County,” Pruitt told the Daily Telegraph last week. “We have recognized the need for a higher level of detox treatment and believe this is a start to answering the call for treatment intervention in the southern counties. Although situated in McDowell County, we will be offering services to all of West Virginia.”
The new 14-bed facility will accept both men and women. It is for anyone 18 years of age or above. The center also will be able to assist clients with other health issues, including heart problems, diabetes, high-blood pressure and other conditions that require medical monitoring.
The center will do medication-assisted treatment if it is appropriate for a person, according to Dr. Jeffrey Shrewsbury, Ed.D
“Not everybody who comes through will have an opioid disorder,” Shrewsbury said, adding, “We’re not a methadone clinic at all.”
The new center is expected to open by mid-October. It will employ 17 to 18 people, most of them on a full-time basis.
Despite the current coronavirus pandemic health emergency, we must not forget about the opioid epidemic.
The new detoxification center is needed. It will help those in our region who are still struggling with the chains of addiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.