A previous letter writer said there was no large scale voter fraud in the 2020 election. He may be correct, but I ask you which of these two things is the one most likely to have happened. President Obama set the record for votes received in 2008 with 69 million votes for President.
1. Joe Biden broke Obama’s vote record with 81 million votes by losing 366 more counties than Obama, or: 2. Donald Trump broke Obama’s record with 74 million votes by winning 1,672 more counties than Obama and 2,038 more counties than Joe Biden.
Roy Musick,
Bluewell
