Area residents hoping to see a high school football game this fall may want to temper their enthusiasm.
There will be no high-school football games this year in Virginia, and attendance at the West Virginia games could be limited. Here is what we know right now. Barring any unforeseen surprises or color-coded school re-entry changes, high school football will kick off this Friday with Bluefield versus Princeton at Mitchell Stadium.
Assuming that everything goes as planned, and that schools and their respective football teams are allowed to play, only household members of the players and coaches will be allowed to attend the initial games. That’s according to the most recent guidance from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.
The guidelines use the same color-coded system that is utilized by the state to decide whether schools can open and teams can play games or just practice. In football, volleyball, soccer and cheer, when the county is in green, immediate household family members of the players and coaches are allowed to attend, according to the WVSSAC. In yellow only parents of players and coaches’ spouses are allowed to attend the games. Mercer County is currently yellow in the school re-entry color-coded plan.
The commission says face coverings also will be required for spectators of football games if social distancing cannot be maintained.
Of course, how area schools will decide which spectators are related to which player or coach remains to be seen. Will those who try to attend a high school football game be required to show some form of identification that proves they are an immediate household member of a player or coach? And how strictly will area schools enforce this requirement?
The WVSSAC also is suggesting that schools develop a system for ticket pre-sales and possibly assign seating along with separate entrances and bathrooms for home and visitor fans when possible.
While fan attendance may be limited, there will at least be marching bands at the football games. Gov. Jim Justice last week reversed an earlier decision by the WVSSAC to not allow the traditional performances at halftime.
Justice said the WVSSAC announced the marching band restrictions without his input.
“As a coach and someone who is in our schools all the time, I appreciate how much our extracurricular activities, including our marching bands, mean to our students, parents and communities,” Justice said in his announcement.
Following the reversal by Justice, the WVSSAC said middle and high school marching bands will be allowed to attend and perform pre-game (National Anthem) and half-time shows at home football games with certain modifications, including social distancing and the use of masks by band members when they aren’t performing.
While it was disappointing to see the delay of Virginia-side sporting activities until early 2021, we, too, are hopeful of seeing a high-school football game or two played in West Virginia. An entire season would be great. Of course, every day is touch and go with the pandemic. And as new virus cases emerge, school activities will likely have to be adjusted as well.
We wish area schools, coaches and players the best of luck on the gridiron this fall. It won’t be a normal season, of course. And there are many details that will still need to be worked out. With hope some fans will be allowed to attend these games.
