I am writing in response to a readers recent letter titled “Healthcare in Bluefield needs more attention”. I am saddened about the recent events that have led to the partial closing of BRMC. However, I take exception to the writer’s criticism of current and past Bluefield leaders as being takers not givers. As a lifelong Bluefieldian I have known most of the community leaders over the past 50 years. None of these people providing community service are doing it for any kind of personal gain. They are simply donating their time and energy because of their love for our community and to make it a better place to live. Furthermore,the writer is critical of current initiatives while speculating as to the costs.
It is easy to be a Monday morning quarterback. However, this serves no constructive purpose. I have often thought you can choose to be part of the problem or part of the solution. I would ask the writer when was the last time he donated his time and energy in making our area a better place to live?
Charlie Cole,
Bluefield
