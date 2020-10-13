On Sept. 12, the community members on the Grant Street Bridge were out to raise concerns about the Grant St. Bridge closed in June 2019. This has been over a year ago. What is being done about it? The north side of the bridge gets nothing, but the city gets to talk, talk, talk.
Now in the Sunday paper Sept. 27, 2020, on a story about the City of Bluefield announcing they are going to file a lawsuit against Norfolk & Southern Corp. over the Grant Street Bridge.
What I would like to know is where are the City Council members from this side of town?
Also on the Sunday paper, Sept. 27, 2020, it said where you see that local leaders tell them about the bridge, but you know what they’re going to to say (we’re working on it). Talk, Talk, Talk. This will be another year of waste and talk, talk, talk.
Also in the Sunday paper, the City Manager of Bluefield said the bridge could cost more than 13 Million, when first the cost would be about 7 or 8 Million.
From what I understand the four-lane bridge to nowhere cost 13 Million. The people on the north side don’t want a four-lane highway, just a bridge from one side to the other.
Earl Burton Feathers,
Bluefield
