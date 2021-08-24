Anyone who has tried to buy lumber or building materials lately can attest to the fact that the cost of these items has increased significantly in recent weeks.
A number of factors, including supply and distribution issues associated with the ongoing pandemic, are being blamed for the sharp price increases. That’s why we weren’t surprised to hear that bids the Mercer County Commission had recently requested for an amphitheater project at Glenwood Recreational Park came in over budget.
During a county commission meeting earlier this month, commission president Gene Buckner said the bids ranged from a low of $231,801 to a high of $369,000. He noted that the county couldn’t afford to spend in excess of $300,000 for an amphitheater.
The exorbitant bids were due to the current high cost of lumber and building supplies, commissioner Greg Puckett added.
“I think the cost of materials is outrageous,” Puckett said. “I don’t know how anyone is building a house this year.”
Puckett moved to rebid the project in the spring with the hope that the cost of lumber and other building supplies will be lower by then.
The commission wants to build an amphitheater at Glenwood Park for outdoor music festivals and other events. One music festival, called “Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope,” gets underway on Saturday, August 28. Revenue raised at the event will go back toward reinvesting in the park and could potentially assist with the amphitheater project.
It should be noted that the county isn’t abandoning the amphitheater development. It is simply waiting for a better time to rebid it.
“I just want to say we want to move forward,” Puckett said. “The project is something we want to work toward. I think you will see the benefit.”
We, too, urge the county to move forward with the amphitheater project once the cost of lumber is a little more reasonable.
Glenwood Park is a well utilized and very popular recreational site for families across Mercer County. We are very fortunate to have it. When the weather is nice outside, it is not unusual to see hundreds of families with their children at the park and playground areas. Others will often use the park for exercise, dog walking and other activities.
Anything that can be done to improve and enhance this recreational area merits the support of the commission and that includes an amphitheater.
