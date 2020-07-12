Parents of school-aged children in Tazewell County will want to mark Monday, July 13, on their calendar. That’s when the county school board is set to release details on how officials hope to get students back in the classroom safely.
That task is becoming more difficult with new coronavirus cases now surging here in the deep south counties.
The local school board has set Aug. 17 as a return to school date for students. Teachers are due back in the classroom on Aug. 14. The question is how can the school system get children safely back in school with local virus numbers still increasing.
The specifics of the back-to-school plan are still a work in progress, but the school board intends to have a plan in place by Monday’s meeting. That meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the Tazewell Middle School auditorium. Parents who are interested in finding out specifics of the plan should consider attending this meeting, but please practice social distancing if you do and consider wearing a mask.
School Superintendent Dr. Christopher B. Stacy is seeking 190 days of school instruction, a move that seeks to compensate for lost instructional time after all schools in the state were shuttered in mid-March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have added 10 instructional days to our calendar in an attempt to bridge any achievement gaps created by the sudden closure of school on March 13, 2020,” Stacy said earlier this month. “These extra days will be a means to kick start the new year by reviewing material from the end of the previous year and making a transition to new material, new courses, and new grade levels.”
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state’s plan for getting students back in school last month, the suggestions outlined by the Democratic governor included the possibility of both remote learning and in-classroom instruction, or a combination of both.
Remote learning is still one area of consideration in the local plan, according to school system public relations director Lindsey Akers. She said all teachers in the county have already been trained in Goole classroom, an online school instruction program.
Most area residents agree that it is important to get students back in school to ensure a resumption of the learning process. The key right now is figuring out a way to do that which will ensure the safety of students, teachers, school personnel and others.
We urge parents to be an active part of this process as back-to-school plans are crafted by school administrators.
