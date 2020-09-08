Crews with the Princeton Rescue Squad will now be able to respond more quickly to crashes along the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor. The squad recently opened its fourth substation, and the new facility is located near Exit 14 in Gardner, which will allow first responders to cut travel time while responding to emergency calls on the interstate.
The new substation is located in the the former Forestry Sciences Laboratory in Gardner. Now called the Mercer County Gardner Center, the 16,300 square-foot building also houses the Mercer County Development Authority. Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said he contacted County Commissioner Bill Archer after he read about the facility in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The squad had been looking for a substation location in that part of Mercer County that would put it closer to I-77 and cut down on response times along the interstate.
With the new substation, which opened for daytime shifts last month, Hicks said the rescue squad will be about a minute away from Exit 14 on I-77, and closer to PikeView High School and PikeView Middle School, Concord University, the town of Athens, Spanishburg and other communities in that part of the county. He says one ambulance and its crew are currently staffing the new substation.
“This is our fourth station in Mercer County,” Hicks said. “There’s the main station in Princeton, the substations in Matoaka and Green Valley, and now this one.”
Responding to emergencies on I-77 has always been difficult when crews have to respond from Princeton, Hicks said.
“If you picked a place where we needed to be, this is where we needed to be,” Hicks said of Exit 14 at Gardner, adding that the squad would like to thank the Mercer County Commission and Archer for helping to make the facility available for the substation.
We, too, are pleased to see that this all-important substation is now operational at Exit 14. It will help to reduce response times along accident-prone sections of I-77. And that is key. Because in an emergency, every minute counts. Those in need of help expect a prompt response. And when the emergency call involves an automobile accident with injuries, it is imperative for emergency responders to reach the scene of the crash as quickly as possible.
The new Gardner substation we allow crews with the Princeton Rescue Squad to do just that. It is welcomed, and could very well help save lives in the weeks, months and years ahead.
