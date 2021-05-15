The word “Opinion” stands boldly above the articles on this page and in mine, it would be wise to side with the Israelis in this most recent Middle Eastern conflict. Why? It’s biblical. No one who seriously studies the Good Book should deny that the Jewish nation is favored. From wandering in the wilderness for 40 years to suffering a great flood to even idol worship on occasion, Israel has committed several notable infractions over the centuries. Still, if memory serves, Isaiah 44:1 reads, “Yet hear now, O Jacob, my servant and Israel whom I have chosen.” After all, God did promise Abraham that the nation would become a great one and He wanted Israel to be a model for other nations and helpful to them.
Naming a U.S. ambassador to Israel could be an important step in this latest situation, and one which several major media outlets have said the Biden administration had hoped would not transpire. Well, it has and the world watches anxiously (nervously?) to see what will come next as rockets strike Hamas-held facilities, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him of U.S. support although making clear of American policy recognizing Palestinian rights, as well. While Democrats wrestle with the problem, a host of Republicans have stepped up to voice support for the Jewish nation. That has long been the national policy and it would be wise for the Democratic leadership to make a stronger move in that direction – and soon.
Very disappointing but not surprising could be the verdict on the Republicans moving Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) out of her leadership position. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served under George W. Bush, is accurate in chastising her “fellow members” of the GOP for their refusal to condemn the past president in regard his continual false claims about the election and for his strong influence on the horrible scene at the Capitol on January 6. It is sad to watch so many of the Republicans at the national level, who have stood on a platform of integrity in government for so many years, embrace an individual who refuses to even be honest.
However, as has been stated before, the number one goal of a political party is to get its members elected and that is the reason so many Republicans, who otherwise are good and decent people are kowtowing to an individual who lost by more than seven million votes in the last national election.
Equally interesting is the likely choice of Cheney’ replacement. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) who is not as conservative as Cheney – a 93 percent voter along the lines of the former president’s policies when he was in office – but who has become a vocal supporter of the 45th President, is not universally supported in the party but is known to have made comments herself about the 2020 election.
Meanwhile, the Russian hackers who so successfully shut down the Colonial Pipeline earlier this week, certainly showed the world that (1) our infrastructure is not so secure in this cyber age and (2) how jumpy the American people are. Despite repeated assurances from officials from the court house to the White House, gas stations were under siege for a couple of days as panicked drivers envisioned a scenario where the fuel would be unavailable for who-knows-how-long.
It illustrated the fear we seem to have as a society and lack of trust in leadership. Thank goodness the officials have been able to correct the problem and the gasoline is flowing again. Actually, the Plantation Pipeline (not a good name!) is the one which carries most of the fuel used in Southwest Virginia and West Virginia and we in this region never had a serious problem until the race to the pumps began.
A good lesson to be learned – keep a gas can or two handy at all times to ensure that in the event of a real emergency there will be no need to panic.
After all, with the Middle East woes and the shenanigans going on in Washington, it might be more interesting to stay home and watch the news than ride up and down the highway.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
