In an innovative use of state funding, officials in Virginia confirmed earlier this month that a $2.2 million grant will be used to convert a former coal mine into a wildlife viewing and habitat site for elk, bear and other animals.
The project is massive in scope. The wildlife habitat will entail approximately 2,500 acres of land in Buchanan County, including 350 acres where a former surface coal mine is currently located.
It will be made possible through a $2,254,750 grant award from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program. In addition to serving as a habit for wildlife, the project also will give area residents a chance to view wild animals that are unique to the Southwest Virginia region.
The development will include public access to view wildlife such as elk, white tail deer, bear, turkey and hundreds of birds and butterflies, according to state officials. Hunting opportunities will also be available at a later date.
Located near the existing Poplar Gap Park, the project also is expected to create jobs, bring additional tourists into Buchanan County and help educate visitors about native wildlife in the region, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said.
“Outdoor recreation is a popular pastime for Southwest Virginians and draws visitors to the area as well,” Griffith said. “This federal AML Economic Revitalization grant to Ecotourism in Nature’s Wonderland in Buchanan County will support outdoor pursuits by reclaiming abandoned mine properties and making them safe and accessible. Hunters, fishers, ecotourists, and all who enjoy our region’s natural environment stand to benefit from this project.”
The wildlife habitat and viewing center is another economic diversification and tourism win for Buchanan County.
It’s also a creative use of a former mining site that will allow for an environmentally friendly project on that property.
