Members of the Mercer County Commission say they are concerned about “ugly” comments that were posted on the commission’s official Facebook page during the past election cycle. Gene Buckner, president of the commission, is going so far as to suggest that the county should delete its Facebook page due to the negative comments that some are posting.
OK. We, too, would like to see people be a little more civil and positive with their posts on Facebook. But it is important to remember that the social media giant provides a forum for free speech. And those who post comments on Facebook are allowed to voice whatever opinions they choose, as long as those comments aren’t deemed as threatening or potentially libelous. And inappropriate comments can, of course, be hidden or deleted by whoever is the administrator of the commission’s Facebook page.
Here at the Daily Telegraph, negative comments also are posted to the newspaper’s official Facebook page on a regular basis. Yes, we read these comments, often shaking our heads in disbelief at what some people are saying. But we try not to police our Facebook page, as it is an important forum for free speech. Of course, once again, we would like to see people be a little more positive and upbeat with their Facebook postings.
Buckner says things got particularly ugly on the commission’s Facebook page during the election. But, once again, this is to be expected, particularly in the midst of what was a highly contentious election season.
“I have nothing against our website. I think we need our website, but I think as far as our Facebook, I think we need to just leave the Facebook out of our commission,” Buckner said during a special called meeting of the commission last week.
Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is very active on social media, said he understood Buckner’s concern, but also correctly noted that Facebook is a useful tool that can and should be utilized in helping to keep the public informed about the activities of the commission.
Puckett said eliminating the commission’s Facebook page would be a mistake.
Commissioner Bill Archer added that Facebook continues to be, “a broadly accepted way to distribute information whether you like it or not,” adding, “It’s a social media platform and some people go onto it to hear the bad stuff more so than the good stuff.”
Love it or hate it, Facebook is a way that millions of Americans communicate. And while the commission isn’t required to have an official Facebook page, it is certainly something that the public expects the commission to provide.
The commission should leave the county’s Facebook page alone. It’s an appropriate forum to allow the public to sound off on matters of public interest. And with hope, as economic conditions improve locally, some of this chronic negativity on social media will abate with time.
