Residents of McDowell County are being afforded a second opportunity to participate in a free COVID-19 testing program. The free day-long testing event will be held on Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of River View High School, which is located at 556 Mountaineer Highway in Bradshaw.
A two-day testing program was held in the county on June 5 and 6 at the Tug River Health Association in Gary and the Keystone Town Hall. Between the two locations, 96 people were tested for the virus, and all 96 test results came back as negative, which is certainly good news.
Of course, health officials were hoping to reach a few more people, but 96 is still a good number. The free program is part of an ongoing state initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. McDowell County officials are hoping to attract another large number of citizens for the upcoming free testing day in Bradshaw.
The drive-through testing is free and easy, according to Shannon Hardee, nursing director for the McDowell County Health Department.
“Just show up and stay in your vehicle,” Hardee said. “Someone else does the paperwork.”
McDowell County has had six positive tests since the pandemic began, a number that has been stable for several weeks now. But in neighboring Mercer County, the story is certainly different. Mercer County is now up to 22 virus cases, including nine new cases in the last week.
It should be noted that the McDowell County Health Department has done an exceptional job in handling the pandemic to date, and keeping the public informed. In fact, the health department is always willing to talk to the Daily Telegraph when we call, and the office also provides timely updates on Facebook when new COVID-19 cases are reported.
Such transparency is critical during a pandemic. We urge other health departments in our region to follow the good example set by McDowell County.
We also encourage residents of McDowell County, particularly those who are concerned about the virus and whether or not they may have been exposed to it, to take advantage of the free-testing program on June 26 at River View High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.