December emerged, like a well-known restaurant chain, chilly and frosty. En route to work Monday, I (slowly) passed three wrecked vehicles and noticed evidence of a smashed guardrail and clear signs of yet another car/truck having been pulled from a ditch. On most of the highways where we live, the surface was completely covered with “glare ice” as the country folk say, with a dusting of snow. That dusting was helpful because no matter how great a driver someone is, there is nothing to be done on ice.
When the coal mines were in full production many years ago, there was no such thing as a day off because of weather. Miners had several solutions: many rode together so if someone slid off the road, the men just got out and lifted the vehicle back on to the pavement, nearly everyone used chains installed before leaving home or on the way, as necessary, and many still lived close enough to the mine to walk to work.
We did not miss as much school half a century ago, since there were more community schools and children lived nearby in many cases. Buses used chains, too, and it was a different era when we usually followed the example of the miners – if they went, we did. Pride, you know. Evidently, we are not likely to miss too many times this winter, either, according to recent published reports about how local county school boards feel. I guess I approve, mostly, since I like schedules. Pick a day to start and a day to stop and stick to it.
•••
The coronavirus pandemic is nearing the peak of the second wave this fall and some 2,500 people per day are dying from it. There are nearly 99,000 persons hospitalized at this time and several field hospitals are once again being put in place at several locations across America.
While we wait on the vaccines which are coming, and we have heard in such a way as to believe it, that help is on the way, we are struggling to stay healthy until the needle strikes. Chances are most Americans will have had a chance to accept the vaccine by late spring or early summer. Essential workers and those with serious health concerns will come first. Older citizens (over 65) are also a priority. There are serious calls for several undocumented workers to also be among those close to the top of the list because they do several necessary jobs in agriculture and manufacturing and in city services to keep society intact. That is very logical, when considering the produce aisle at the grocery store, the low-cost clothing items produced in businesses and the everyday sanitation and refuse workers who keep urban areas liveable.
It seems that national patience is wearing thin when it comes to wearing masks and keeping social distancing. Doctors and nurses, in frustration and exhaustion, are still asking for help to control the spread. Now with more than 272,000 deaths in the United States, we have as a nation surged far beyond the horrific totals of the Vietnam Conflict (an estimated 58,220, including more than 47,000 in combat alone).
We have also long since exceeded Korean War deaths (33,365 unofficially) and even more than the total of fatalities in World War I (unofficially 116,516). Sadly, our death toll from COVID-19 is greater than all three of those wars combined. Heaven forbid, we might even get close to the number of American deaths in World War II, unofficially listed as 407,320.
If that is not enough to convince people to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing while washing hands, then we may lose more citizens to a virus than we did to all the bombs and bullets which flew in the aforementioned conflicts.
•••
January 20th – Inauguration Day – is steadily approaching and with about 99 percent of the votes counted, Joe Biden/Kamala Harris have more than a six-million-vote margin (6,853,813 votes as of Thursday) over the Trump-Pence ticket. That is the largest margin on record. The Democratic percentage is just over 51 percent with the Republican tally at 47.
Political observers note that many “down ticket” candidates on the GOP side did very well, picking up a bevy of positions across America and several in the U.S. House of Representatives where the Republicans added a plus 10 to their number. Republicans also managed to keep Democrats from gaining an advantage in any additional state legislatures. This could explain GOP gains, where the average voter was drawn out by a national election and thus able to vote for local candidates that might not have otherwise gotten those additional votes. It is also obvious that a majority of voters simply wanted a change at the top, leaving one pundit to remark – with an eye to all the turbulence boiling out of the White House — that the President “is not even good at being a loser.”
