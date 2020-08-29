“We may find in the long run that tinned food is more deadly than the machine gun,” said George Orwell. Pretty strong words from a man who as a soldier was once shot in the throat and escaped death by a millimeter. He was also the man whose novel “1984” outlined a future with Big Brother watching the world in a terrifying prediction of leadership gone mad.
Well, the actual 1984 has come and been gone for a third of a century. As much as many of us would like have back the Chief Executive from that time, the late Ronald Reagan, we must endure for the present what we have and so will consider the plate rather than the president as we chew upon Orwell’s words.
Tinned meat is very much associated with soldiering through the years and has served many an army fairly well. Likewise, aficionados of potted meat or similar delicacies whose ingredients would scare anyone taking the time to read them on the label have survived to tell the tale more than once. Richard Petty, the only man to win 200 NASCAR races, has said that his favorite meal is Vienna sausage and crackers. The King did once have part of his stomach removed but that was credited to ulcers and indigestion powders rather than the tasty treats mentioned earlier.
If it is true that an army marches on its stomach then teachers educate on theirs. Do not blame the cooks if instruction seems to be more haphazard than it used to because the dedicated professionals who labor in lunchrooms across America do a wonderful job of using government-sponsored ingredients many of us would not buy at the grocery store and turning them into meals that are not bad at all.
I remember several years ago when the Tazewell County School Board was considering closing the school in Burke’s Garden and one of the ways the community over there helped to keep it open was to assist in providing food. It was grand as long as it lasted. Probably the only school in the area, I was told, where prime grass-fed beef was on the daily menu. Alas, all good things must come to an end and eventually the school was shuttered.
Tradition has a way of doing that, as old ones become new ones (traditions, that is) in the pages of history. Long-time food critic, nutritional writer and cook herself, Ruth Reichl, just penned a delightful piece entitled “The Changing American Table” which highlights some of the ways our country’s tastes have evolved over the decades, especially during the 20th and 21st centuries.
For example, did you realize that we now eat more salsa than ketchup? I must be totally traditional, since I have had ketchup three times this week and cannot recall eating more than a spoonful of salsa in my lifetime. According to Reichl, rama noodles are as common as Campbell’s tomato soup and with the start of a new college semester, no doubt a better seller in many local grocery stores.
She begins with a brief review of Thanksgiving, dating back to 1863, and observes that although we may think what we eat every November “tastes just like what Grandma used to make,” that is not likely to be true. A century ago, nearly everything was organic. The turkey was probably shot in a nearby field, having grown up in the wild. Potatoes had been dug from the family garden and bread baked in the simple oven from ingredients ground at the local mill.
Reichl figures that the old-time turkey would likely look at today’s bird, which probably came from a turkey farm, with suspicion. She hints at the exotic ingredients to be found in many of the traditional items, so called, and predicts that it may be in the near future our turkeys will no longer even be hatched from eggs. Doesn’t sound much like something we would want to gobble down before the big game, does it?
As many of you recall, we (World War II and early Baby Boomers) spent less time in the grocery store than we do today. Our milk often came from the cows we raised and the vegetables from our gardens. Unlike today, when a majority get their fish from Captain Ds, we went to the creek, caught, cleaned and cooked our finny friends for supper. In spite of that, because of the agricultural methods of the day, those old-time food budgets often took up as much as one-third of the family’s daily fortune.
Today, with the incredible efficiency of the giant farms, only about seven percent of our income is spent on food. Sounds good, but hold on – Reichl reminds that our genius has also prompted 75 percent of Americans to become overweight and more than six in 10 will suffer from devastating illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, asthma and hepatitis. It is very likely our inexpensive food, packed with preservatives and enhanced chemicals which alter everything from color to flavor, has brought on the nutritional nightmares many of suffer through.
Don’t blame Orwell, or the critters he also wrote about in “Animal Farm.”
Now, if you will excuse me, it’s time for my Treet sandwich.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
