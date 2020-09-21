Response to a previous letter writer:
Your figures are incorrect sir. You weren’t specific as to your source, but it was easy enough to find current numbers on Wikipedia. As of Aug 19, Italy had a total of 255,278 coronavirus cases with a total of 35,412 deaths. That’s 13.8 percent ratio between cases and mortality. In contrast, the US has had a total of 5,515,775 coronavirus cases with a total of 172,640 deaths. That’s a mortality rate of 3.1 percent.
None of these figures match the ones you cited in your letter. Unless you were citing figures from April, I am stumped as to how you arrive at a mortality rate for the US of 1.6 percent. You are correct though that our horrible statistics could be attributed to the quality of health care afforded to us.
A better comparison is deaths per 100,000 population, a study by Johns Hopkins, which can be found at the following link: coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality. Of the worst in this category, five socialized countries are in the worst top 10. It should also be noted that several countries with socialized medicine fall at the bottom of this list, including New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. Please note in total number of deaths overall, the US falls at spot number 1.
We should all follow the science and factual data, which shows that social distancing and mask wearing hinders spread of the virus.
The little ones will thank you later when Granny and Grandpa show up to their birthday party next year.
Stacey Mullins,
Bluefield, Va.
