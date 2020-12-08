Despite all of the financial challenges associated with the pandemic, West Virginia has now recorded five straight months of positive financial growth. During the month of November, the state’s general revenue collections came in at $20.1 million above estimates and 6.1 percent above prior year receipts, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
That brought the state’s year-to-date collections to $131.7 million above estimates, despite the effects that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had on the state’s economy.
According to the governor’s office, the state has now banked surpluses in each of the first five months of Fiscal Year 2021, which began in July.
“All West Virginians should be incredibly proud of what we’re accomplishing, especially when you think about everything else that’s going on in this nation right now,” Justice said. “The pandemic, no question, has been a punch to the stomach. But we kept our economy moving and we’ve stayed on this great roll we’ve been on. When it boils right down to it, putting together five straight months of growth in any year is pretty dadgum tough. But to do it this year is especially incredible.”
Justice said total general revenue fund collections for the month of November were $342.5 million. Year-to-date collections have totaled $1.937 billion, which is nearly $162 million above prior year receipts.
During the month of November, the following data was reported by the governor’s office:
• Consumer sales tax collections rose by 7.5 percent in November, as monthly collections of $133.6 million were $6.6 million above estimate. Cumulative collections of $591.6 million were $25.7 million above estimate and 6.5 percent above prior year receipts.
• Personal income tax collections totaled $149.8 million in November. Collections were $14.8 million above the monthly estimate. Cumulative personal income tax collections were $45.7 million above estimate and 15.7 percent ahead of last year.
• November severance tax collections totaled $21.0 million and cumulative collections totaled $54.2 million. Collections for the year-to-date were $6.9 million above estimate.
• Corporation net income tax collections totaled $2.1 million in October. Collections were $1.6 million above estimate. Cumulative collections totaled $118.6 million as compared with $67.1 million in the prior year. Year-to-date receipts were $50.6 million above estimate.
The Mountain State’s strong financial report is welcomed news. The fact that the state has seen financial growth for five consecutive months — despite the economic challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic — is another indicator that the pro-business and pro-growth agenda of majority Republicans in Charleston is a winning strategy for the Mountain State.
