It lasted almost exactly six years and cost more lives, both military and civilian, than any war in human history. As many as 70 million souls were taken in World War II which officially began with a German aerial barrage in Poland and came to a conclusion on the deck of an American battleship in Tokyo Bay. A showdown between two major groups – the Axis Powers composed of Germany, Italy and Japan and the Allied Powers including primarily Great Britain, France, the United States and Russia.
As the most recent conflict in Afghanistan came to close just days ago, America ended a 20-year battle with a foreign foe. The number “20” looms especially large in the national consciousness in historical significance. As September 2021 begins, it has been 20 years since the catastrophic attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. World War I ended in a punishing defeat for Germany in 1918 and almost two decades later the Nazi war machine set out for revenge.
When the first world war concluded in November 1918, the Treaty of Versailles imposed harsh retribution upon the German nation, including suspension of military activities, return of land, and several financial penalties among others. One German soldier, Adolph Hitler, vowed to seek revenge and began a rise to power which took years to achieve.
Hitler became German Chancellor in January 1933, some weeks before Franklin Roosevelt was inaugurated president in March. They would command the most destructive forces ever assembled against one another for virtually the first half of the 1940s and were diametrically opposed during the remainder of each other’s lives. Ironically, they would die within days of one another – Roosevelt by stroke in April 1945 and Hitler by suicide on April 30. The American president never saw victory that he had worked to achieve and the German dictator never knew final defeat although he knew it was coming to his shattered country and ruined dreams of a thousand-year Reich.
When the Germans bombed and marched into Poland on September 1, 1939, it ended what British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had mistakenly believed would be “peace in our time.” As Winston Churchill assumed the unenviable position of leading Britain into war, the United States was still outside the conflict while the Soviet Union and Joseph Stalin had been deceived into signing a non-aggression pact with the Nazis.
Both Japan and Italy, for different reasons, had forged an alliance with the Germans based upon desires for conquest, a thirst for resources and a hunger for expanded territory. Germany had already, in a series of questionable moves, expanded its borders. Japan, too, had already been in conflict with neighbors such as Manchuria in the Pacific realm. While there was no viable opposition in the German government to Hitler’s aggression, those opposing all-out war among the Japanese leadership were dominated by the hawks including warlord Hideki Tojo.
England and France had decreed that if Poland should be attacked, they would declare war on Germany and this they did on September 3, 1939. During that winter, there was little activity but in the spring of the following year, the Germans unleashed their blitzkrieg or “lightning war” which proved overwhelming to France. Chamberlain resigned in Britain and by late June the French government had no choice in signing a treaty with Germany.
In triumph, Hitler came to Paris and took great delight in having the papers signed in the same railroad car which had been used to end the last war in 1918.
Just a year later, Hitler made a fatal mistake when in a plan labeled “Operation Barbarossa,” he broke his promise to the Russians and sent the German army into a full-fledged attack on the Soviet Union in the east. With this move, he overruled the protests of many of his generals who argued (although with caution) against the dangers of fighting a two-front war including the fight against the English across the Channel to the west in what was termed the Battle of Britain.
Japan, as Admiral Yamamoto observed, “Awakened a sleeping giant and filled him with a terrible resolve” in the devastating attack on the U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Within months, the United States military and civilian industrial machine teamed to begin production of what would become the largest amount of weapons and war materials ever seen on earth.
By June 1942, the U.S. Navy had halted Japanese advancement in the Pacific in the historic battle of Midway. Britain valiantly held off the German air attack and Hitler was forced to call off plans for an invasion of the island. January 1944 proved momentous when the besieged Russian city of Leningrad threw off the German advance. D-Day in June 1944 began the Allied invasion and eventual liberation of Europe. Mussolini was overthrown in Italy and hanged in the streets as a traitor. At Christmas in 1944, the Allies valiantly held off one last, desperate attempt by the Nazis to break through in the Battle of the Bulge. Throughout the spring, a relentless advance sealed Germany’s fate and Victory in Europe was secured on May 8 1945.
Japanese resistance had been fanatical through the war and a dreaded invasion plan, which military planners feared might cost a million lives, was never used as the Japanese surrender came after two atomic bombs, one dropped on the city of Hiroshima and the other on Nagasaki in the first week of August 1945, finally convinced Emperor Hirohito to publicly concede defeat.
On the deck of the battleship U.S.S. Missouri, with some 500 Allied planes roaring overhead, Gen. Douglas MacArthur presided over the final surrender proceedings.
