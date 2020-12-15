If all goes as planned, health officials could begin administering the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today in Mercer County. This is an important development in the ongoing struggle to control the coronavirus pandemic, which has already claimed 46 lives in Mercer County. Another 2,041 individuals have contracted the virus to date in Mercer County alone.
Just as health officials feared, the region is now seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge of new virus cases. As of late last week, Princeton Community Hospital was reporting 30 virus-related hospitalizations, including 10 individuals on a ventilator.
With hospitalizations on the rise, a lot of the hospital’s staff, including nurses and respiratory therapists, are working extra shifts and overtime to care for those who have been sickened by the virus, Rose Morgan, nursing director at PCH, told the Daily Telegraph last week.
“Some do not survive,” Morgan said of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at PCH. “It takes a tremendous toll on our employees and their emotions.”
Earlier this summer, 24 virus-related deaths in the county were associated with the Princeton Health Care Center. However, since that time, the county has recorded 22 additional coronavirus-related deaths that were not associated with a nursing or long-term care facility outbreak.
“It’s very heartbreaking to see someone struggling to breathe,” Morgan said of those COVID-19 patients who are placed on a ventilator. Because the virus is so highly contagious, visitation of those who are fighting COVID-19 is largely restricted. Morgan says PCH can allow “end of life” visits but otherwise visitation is limited.
Sadly, some in our region continue to openly flout pandemic rules, refusing to wear masks in public or practice social distancing. For those individuals, Morgan has a simple message.
“I think that for the general public, if you were to see how very sick these people are and how much care it takes to keep them alive minute to minute, you would wear a mask, you would wash your hands, you would socially distance, because it is devastating,” she says.
Everyone should take those words to heart.
But there is hope moving forward. Barring any unforeseen complications, a small group of individuals will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. The first individuals to be vaccinated locally will be front-line health care workers at Princeton Community Hospital. It could still be weeks — and most likely months — before the vaccine is readily available to all area residents who wish to be inoculated. So those individuals who are still on the fence over whether or not to take the vaccine will have additional time to make up their minds.
Just because the first doses of the vaccine are here, it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. Far from it.
We still have a long road ahead before this public health emergency can be brought under control. Sadly, more individuals will likely be sickened, and even die, from the virus in the days and weeks ahead. The long road to herd immunity is still months away.
We must remain vigilant. Now is not the time to become complacent.
Mask up. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands frequently. Obey the rules in both West Virginia and Virginia, which is now operating under a modified stay at home order and curfew.
Stay safe. Avoid large crowds if at all possible. And remember that the point of wearing a mask is to protect others in addition to yourself.
In time we will get through this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.