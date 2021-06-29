If there is one topic that will get people taking on social media, it’s fireworks. And specifically, the attempts by local governing bodies such as the Mercer County Commission to regulate when and how area residents can use fireworks.
While certainly well intended, such an ordinance is almost impossible to enforce, particularly around the Fourth of July. There are not enough law enforcement officers on the job to locate and track down all of the fireworks that are being shot off in individual communities across our region.
Still, give the Mercer County Commission credit, for at least trying.
In 2019, the commission enacted an ordinance limiting the times when fireworks can be used. Under the ordinance, they can be used during the following periods:
• July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m and on July 5 from 12:00 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.
• June 24 to July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
A recent story in the Daily Telegraph about the county’s fireworks ordinance set off — pardon the pun here — an explosion of comments on the Daily Telegraph’s Facebook page.
During a county commission meeting earlier this month, commissioner Greg Puckett said the county relies on the sheriff’s office to enforce the ordinance. However, Sheriff Tommy Bailey later said his department could not enforce a county ordinance, and the magistrates could not hear the complaints. According to Bailey, the county would have to set up its own court for the enforcement of a county ordinance. He compared the situation to a city court, which can hear only cases involving city ordinances.
Puckett acknowledged to the Daily Telegraph last week that the county has “very limited regulation” that’s possible through the West Virginia State Code when it comes to ordinances such as the one regulating fireworks.
So it remains to be seen whether the county’s fireworks ordinance can actually be enforced or not.
We know fireworks can be quite disruptive, particularly when you have people shooting them off at all hours of the night. But we also realize that as we approach the Fourth of July, we are going to be hearing a lot more fireworks set off across the region.
Telling people when and where fireworks can be set off is a lot easier said than done.
