Everybody complains about the weather but nobody does anything about it. At least, that was a quip written many years ago which we can all understand perhaps better than ever in 2021. If anything is making more headlines than COVID-19 these days, it is likely to be the weather. With some 38 major fires burning in the West, several of them larger than all of Four Seasons Country combined, the results are noticeable from space, all over the Pacific Coast and even here as remnants of the smoke have been clouding the skies this week in our area.
That kind of signal from nature has, ominously, been seen before within the past century. One of the greatest of all the “dusters” which blew out of Oklahoma in April 1935 was so massive that the skies darkened in Washington, D.C., just at that time Congress was debating legislation concerning the Dust Bowl which was a major factor in aggravating the devastating impact of the Great Depression. The timing was spot on to influence legislators to take action.
Of course, the minor effects of laws on the weather are only likely to be a band-aid fix on a major wound and so it is today. Whether or not the climate change is brought on by fossil fuels or simply a cycling of global warming, something is definitely different.
Snow packs in the western mountains, described as the natural “battery” where water (a.k.a “energy”) is stored during winter storms and then released during spring and summer thaws, are seriously depleted. Major snows are just not happening as often in recent years. That is not a phenomenon confined to the United States. Moisture charts around the world show a gradual “drying out” on virtually every continent.
Scientists and climatologists who survey atmospheric conditions have long known our current weather is probably on the declining stage of a very favorable holding pattern which is nearly 10,000 years old. The weather – at least for the lifestyles of mammals, including us – has stayed constant enough to boost agriculture, population and industry in the past two or three centuries to heights not seen in all of recorded history prior to this time.
About the time of the Civil War in America, Edwin Drake (1859) turned the industrial world around when his original petroleum well struck oil in Pennsylvania. That was enough to begin in earnest what is now known as the Industrial Revolution. From lubricating oil to kerosene to gasoline, oil greased the wheels of progress in unprecedented fashion.
Naturally, in the enormous anthracite and bituminous coal beds under the mountains of Appalachia, was the same potential for powering the nation. Coal was essential for steel, and steel became the building bones of cities, industrial plants, ships, etc., and the race was on to expand. Manifest destiny took on a whole new meaning.
The need for that energy was not confined to creating creature comforts like toasters and vacuum cleaners but all students of history know how essential the industrial machine was to maintaining an edge in both World War I and World War II. Without the coal and oil from America, freedom would likely have disappeared into the pages of a history none of us care to think about.
We often point to nuclear power with its deadly waste products as a disaster always waiting to happen. True, but another serious issue taking place all around us is the increase in carbon dioxide. CO2 was not a major factor in the atmosphere until around 1750, when the European Industrial Revolution began to take hold. However, once the factories and the material necessary to power them began to proliferate, then the atmosphere was affected in ways few could have predicted. For instance, in only a century the release of CO2 increased by 33 percent. A gradual effect on the thin upper atmosphere – which we have heard a lot about with the recent flights headed up by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos – was known to have started an increase on earth’s temperatures.
This is only one example of how our human activities have impacted nature and to be honest, we have no way of knowing just how great that effect might be. Is it possible that although humanity has not helped the situation, there may be little we can truly do to change it?
In the West, the “mega-drought” as it is beginning to be called, is one for the ages. Water is drying up, disappearing at a rate most would never have predicted. On the other hand, the glaciers in Greenland are melting at a rate of one cubic mile per week – enough water to provide Los Angeles for five years.
Any good news? For the present time, most of the Middle Atlantic states’ weather appears to be as stable as virtually anywhere with a mix of moisture and sunshine. Once again, we have been blessed. At least for now.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
