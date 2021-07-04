Sickened is how I felt when I read the FFRF had cautioned our local school coach for holding prayer. We are going down a dark tie in history when we as Christians accept this. We have to stand up for something or we will fall for anything, and fall we will. If ever there is a time our freedom is in danger it is now. I thing prayer is the only thing now, that can and will save our great nation. Bow your knee and I will heal your land.
So as for me, I will continue to pray anytime and any place I choose, and I hope all Christians will do the same
May God bless this nation,
Karen Bowling,
Bluefield
