The month of September looks quite busy for the region, with a number of fall fairs, festivals and related gatherings still a go at this time.
Three of those events are planned for this Saturday. The Bluefield, Va. Autumn Jamboree, the 2021 Bluefield Blues Festival and the Mercer County Heritage Festival are all slated for Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Bluefield, Va. Autumn Jamboree, an all-day outdoor event, will feature vendors, food, music, inflatables and more. It will be held in the downtown area, and this year will include a beer and wine garden as well, according to the town.
Also Saturday, the Bluefield Blues Fest is scheduled to begin at noon on Commerce Street in the historic downtown district in Bluefield. The lineup includes six bands that will be performing more than nine hours of music. The festival continues until 5 p.m.
The Mercer County Heritage Festival gets underway today and continues through Saturday at the Mercer County 4-H Camp. Dance, music, re-enactments and a 9/11 ceremony are all planned.
A number of other events also are scheduled for this month, including:
• The opening of the Crab Orchard Corn Maze & Pisgah Pumpkin Patch on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. It continues through Sunday, Oct. 31.
• The Cool Cruisin’ Night gathering planned for Saturday, Sept. 18, beginning at 5 p.m. on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.
• The annual Oktoberfest in the Park event that will be held at Lotito Park in Bluefield from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
• The 15th annual Princeton AutumnFest that will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Of course, it is important to remember that all of these events are subject to change, as the ongoing surge in new virus cases is still causing problems for the area.
Stay safe, and try to have fun, if you plan on attending any events this Saturday.
