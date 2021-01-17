We stayed up Wednesday (1/6/2021) watching the terrorist riot that tried to prevent the certification of the Electoral College Ballots. We watched events unfold on PBS (Senate debates) and ended watching the House debates on C-span until it was over. Believe the House debates were more lively, especially when VA (R) Griffith tried to object to the repubs being called liars by P (D) Conor Lamb (they were telling porkies by insisting their objections had never been investigated despite 50-60 cases being turned back by the courts, many times, by Trump-appointed judges and despite being told that attorneys can not tell the court lies to support their case). I guess they got tired of being embarrassed in public and so, as bullies often do, they attempted a mini riot of their own until calmer heads prevailed.
We heard good speeches especially from IL (R) Rep Adam Kinzinger who opposed the repub effort to disallow the PA ballots. He recognized their effort for what it was, a feeble attempt to placate Trump and he called them on it.
I want to point out a disturbing fact and it is that if the rioters were from ‘Black Lives Matters’, they would still be pulling bodies out of the Capitol. This was noted by one of the speakers when commenting on the treatment of the rioters, he said, “We all know why that was!”.
One rioter was identified as being a recently elected member of the WV Legislature. He ever filmed himself charging through the Capitol doors. Although he did try to remove it from FB, it was kindly put back up by viewers. Roger Hanshaw, House Speaker, has reportedly received thousands of phone calls/emails asking that he not be allowed to take his seat in the WV Legislature. Since the FBI has sworn to arrest every rioter they can identify, he will probably be too busy to take his seat.
Several repub legislators, who tied themselves to Trump’s coattails, notably Josh Hawley, have probably seen their political careers crash and burn due to their efforts to quash electoral ballots. Other repubs included in this fiasco were ‘has-beens’ Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio. I am sure they will still be popular on the repub ‘roast beef circuit’ but I believe most Americans will remember their role is supporting Trump and they will be denied higher office.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat,
Athens
